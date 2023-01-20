Icy conditions causing tricky driving with a spate of bumps

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A series of crashes have occurred on Aberdeen roads this morning with icy conditions being reported in and around the city.

A car hit a lamppost around 7am on the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) southbound slip road at Milltimber.

The car struck a lamppost during a crash which then fell onto the road.

The road was partially blocked as a result and police and electricians attended the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a collision involving a single car which truck a lamppost on the A90 southbound near Milltimber around 7.05am on Friday, January 20.

“There are no reported injuries.”

The road has now been cleared and gritted since the incident.

✅CLEAR⌚️08:50#A90 – Milltimber The #A90 Southbound Exit Slip at Milltimber is now clear following an earlier collision and several cars having traction issues. Our Colleagues @NETrunkRoads have made sure the carriageway is gritted and safe 👍 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 20, 2023

It follows after many motorists have warned of very icy conditions in the area and drivers have been warned to take care.

Aberdeen City Council has gritted primary routes and pavements twice overnight and gritters are now treating secondary roads and walkways.

In Cults, a car and a First bus have been involved in a crash at Craigbank Drive’s junction with Kirk Brae.

Nobody is thought to have been injured.

A further crash occurred between two cars on the B977 near Parkhill Garden Centre at around 6.50am.

No injuries were sustained and the vehicles are due for recovery.

Emergency services also responded to a two car crash on the A944 at its junction with the A980 west of Alford at around 8.49am.

One person has been taken to hospital.