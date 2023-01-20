Icy conditions causing tricky driving with a spate of bumps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Icy conditions causing tricky driving with a spate of bumps

By Lottie Hood
January 20, 2023, 7:34 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 5:29 pm
A car crashed into a lamppost this morning near Milltimber. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
A car crashed into a lamppost this morning near Milltimber. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

A series of crashes have occurred on Aberdeen roads this morning with icy conditions being reported in and around the city.

A car hit a lamppost around 7am on the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) southbound slip road at Milltimber.

The car struck a lamppost during a crash which then fell onto the road.

The road was partially blocked as a result and police and electricians attended the scene.

The knocked lamppost was moved off the slip road. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a collision involving a single car which truck a lamppost on the A90 southbound near Milltimber around 7.05am on Friday, January 20.

“There are no reported injuries.”

The road has now been cleared and gritted since the incident.

It follows after many motorists have warned of very icy conditions in the area and drivers have been warned to take care.

Aberdeen City Council has gritted primary routes and pavements twice overnight and gritters are now treating secondary roads and walkways.

In Cults, a car and a First bus have been involved in a crash at Craigbank Drive’s junction with Kirk Brae.

Nobody is thought to have been injured.

A further crash occurred between two cars  on the B977 near Parkhill Garden Centre at around 6.50am.

No injuries were sustained and the vehicles are due for recovery.

Emergency services also responded to a two car crash on the A944 at its junction with the A980 west of Alford at around 8.49am.

One person has been taken to hospital.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Offshore rescue
Major rescue operation after man falls overboard from offshore platform in North Sea
Focus on keys, held by excited young spouses homeowners. Happy married family couple celebrating moving in new house home , demonstrating keys, standing in apartment, real estate mortgage concept.
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Wellington road is just one of the streets in Aberdeen named by environment campaigners as one of the worst areas of the city for air pollution. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson, January 2023.
Environment campaigners back Aberdeen low emission zone as worst-polluted streets revealed
Aberdeen Arts Centre wheelchair users currently face problems getting into the venue.
Changes to end wheelchair 'discrimination' at Aberdeen Arts Centre, MND-friendly Alford holiday home and…
Marion Singleton successfully finished her walk up Bennachie after previously needing to be airlifted off the hill. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
'They are the angels in the sky': Hillwalker raises cash for SCAA following Bennachie…
NHS Grampian dealt with its highest EVER number of slips, trips and falls on Friday. Image: DC Thomson Graphics
NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five…
The crash happened on King Street in Peterhead Image: Google Maps.
Car and van collide on Peterhead's King Street
Workers are currently trying to stop the gas leak in Stonehaven. Image: Frank O'Donnell / DC Thomson.
Gas leak prompts closure of Stonehaven street
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: 'You must not drink and…

Most Read

1
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
4
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
5
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: ‘You must not drink and…
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
8
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
9
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
10
The dessert. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Six By Nico’s playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

More from Press and Journal

Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn't like a glossy magazine - but I wouldn't give…
Graeme Shinnie: Image: Shutterstock
Former Dons captain Graeme Shinnie wants to help lead Aberdeen's recovery
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man's heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
Orkney head coach Derek Robb.
Rugby: Orkney pipped by West of Scotland in close contest
Many areas of the Highlands and Islands suffer from depopulation
Could better marketing help rural communities tackle depopulation?
RECORD BREAKER: This heifer from Jean Mackay sold for a new British Blue female record of 23,000gns. Picture by Wayne Hutchinson.
Scots breeder smashes record at Carlisle British Blue female sale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented