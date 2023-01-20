One person in hospital following crash on the A944 near Alford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash near Alford.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A944 Aberdeen to Strathdon road, near the junction with the A980 Muir of Fowlis road shortly after 8.30am.

Fire crews cut one motorist free and they were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

There is no indication as to the seriousness of their injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the A944 west of Alford at around 8.50am on Friday, 20 January, following a crash involving two vehicles.

“Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital.”