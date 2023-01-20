Torry residents to host meeting on a ‘community-led’ people’s assembly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Torry residents to host meeting on a ‘community-led’ people’s assembly

By Cameron Roy
January 20, 2023, 7:36 pm Updated: January 20, 2023, 8:09 pm
The meeting will be held at Old Torry Community Centre on Abbey Place. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
The meeting will be held at Old Torry Community Centre on Abbey Place. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Torry residents have set out their stall to hold a community-led people’s assembly.

And with a first planning meeting already in the diary it is hoped that residents and local councillors will get behind the plan.

A meeting arranged for Saturday January 28 at 11am will be the first of several meetings and events that will lead to the eventual launch of a people’s assembly.

It will be held at the Old Torry Community Centre, the centre’s engagement officer Natalie Hood is one of the organisers.

The meeting has been organised by Natalie Hood, who previously worked at the historic Royal Crown Takeaway in Torry. Image: Darrell Benns.

In August, she organised a meeting with Torry business owners after a series of closures due to spiraling energy costs raised concerns of a “domino effect”.

What is a people’s assembly?

A people’s assembly is designed to bring people together and enable everyone’s voice to be heard.

The goal of the assembly is to address local issues that are important to people in the area.

This will include supporting projects and strengthening the community’s voice to hold power to account.

Torry business owners previously met in the Grampian Bar with the Press and Journal to discuss to the cost of living crisis. Image: Darrell Benns.

According to the event page on social media, the event will be focusing on discussing challenges the Torry community has faced.

The organisers have encouraged people to “come as yourself” not as “the job you do” to ensure everyone is on the same footing.

Possible discussion points include what should happen to St Fitticks Park, amidst a contentious debate about its future as a green space or a new Energy Transition Zone.

Friends of St Fittick’s Park outside the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, January 12. Image: Rachel Amery/DC Thomson.

Torry People’s Assembly believes “politics-as-usual” is currently failing people.

They hope that eventually, they will be able to build a more community-based political decision-making system.

Ms Hood said: “I’d like to break down the barriers to make a positive impact in Torry.

“I think it’s important to implement an open form of communication in the area where there will be an ongoing opportunity to be able to engage with the community.”

Has this been tried before?

Last week, Aberdeen City Council’s anti-poverty and inequality committee decided to set up something similar to a community-led assembly – a Citizens’ Assembly. It will select 40 random residents and ask them for a recommendation on tackling gender inequality.

To get more information about the meeting, visit the Facebook page.

