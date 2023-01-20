Torry residents to host meeting on a ‘community-led’ people’s assembly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Torry residents have set out their stall to hold a community-led people’s assembly.

And with a first planning meeting already in the diary it is hoped that residents and local councillors will get behind the plan.

A meeting arranged for Saturday January 28 at 11am will be the first of several meetings and events that will lead to the eventual launch of a people’s assembly.

It will be held at the Old Torry Community Centre, the centre’s engagement officer Natalie Hood is one of the organisers.

In August, she organised a meeting with Torry business owners after a series of closures due to spiraling energy costs raised concerns of a “domino effect”.

What is a people’s assembly?

A people’s assembly is designed to bring people together and enable everyone’s voice to be heard.

The goal of the assembly is to address local issues that are important to people in the area.

This will include supporting projects and strengthening the community’s voice to hold power to account.

According to the event page on social media, the event will be focusing on discussing challenges the Torry community has faced.

The organisers have encouraged people to “come as yourself” not as “the job you do” to ensure everyone is on the same footing.

Possible discussion points include what should happen to St Fitticks Park, amidst a contentious debate about its future as a green space or a new Energy Transition Zone.

Torry People’s Assembly believes “politics-as-usual” is currently failing people.

They hope that eventually, they will be able to build a more community-based political decision-making system.

Ms Hood said: “I’d like to break down the barriers to make a positive impact in Torry.

“I think it’s important to implement an open form of communication in the area where there will be an ongoing opportunity to be able to engage with the community.”

Has this been tried before?

Last week, Aberdeen City Council’s anti-poverty and inequality committee decided to set up something similar to a community-led assembly – a Citizens’ Assembly. It will select 40 random residents and ask them for a recommendation on tackling gender inequality.

To get more information about the meeting, visit the Facebook page.