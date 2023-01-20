A&E admissions due to trips and falls more than triple amid icy conditions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of people admitted to A&E for trips, slips and falls has rocketed following several days of dangerously icy conditions across the north-east.

NHS Grampian recorded a total of 84 injuries caused from falls or trips on slippery pavements yesterday – 21 of which were head injuries.

This is five times more than the usual number of admissions per day, with staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) typically tending to 15 people hurt in such incidents.

Weather warnings have been in place throughout the week, with snow and ice causing disruption across the north and north-east.

People were urged to take care in the hazardous icy conditions following a myriad of incidents and travel disruption due to the weather.

Across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, there have been 284 hospital admissions due to slips, trips and falls this week compared to 139 the week before.

While NHS Grampian said they cannot say for certain that every injury of this kind is weather related, the recent icy conditions are believed to have a big impact.

Emergency department consultant Catharina Hartman said: “We are extremely busy with patients coming in all the time.

“We see more falls when the weather is like this, and they are worse than the typical presentations. That has consequences for the length of time that we need to spend with a patients.

“As people get older, they are more frail and on specific medications. For them in particular the falls, the injuries and the head injuries are particularly worrisome and can become life-threatening.

“The best advice is to avoid going out when it is icy. If you have to, take extra care and go very slowly.”

NHS Highland has also recorded an increased number of injured patients coming through their doors after losing their balance over icy pavements.

A spokesman for the health board said: “As would be expected in relation to the icy conditions, the emergency department has seen a proportion of patients presenting with cold weather related accidents.

“We remain open 24/7 for emergencies, such as a suspected heart attack or stroke, and we always prioritise those patients with the greatest clinical need.”

Tips to prevent slips and falls

The health boards issued tips to help people prevent slips and falls amid the treacherous conditions as staff face increasing pressure on the service.

Ms Hartman offered advice on when patients should head straight to hospital, and when it is best to try self-medicating or phone NHS 24 on 111.

She said: “Typically, if there is no swelling, or very little swelling and you are able to move freely, you can be fairly reassured it is not going to be a bad fracture.

“Put an ice pack on the injured part, elevate it and take pain relief. You can also consult the NHS Inform website for more advice before heading to hospital.

“If anything is looking completely out of place, it is a head or neck injury or there’s a big wound, that is when you need to come to the emergency department straight away.”

Other tips to prevent tripping or slipping in the icy conditions include:

Think about the best route to your destination and plan on taking a little extra time to get there

Avoid rushing or taking shortcuts over areas where snow or ice removal is incomplete

Select suitable footwear – flat footwear with rubber soles provides better traction on ice and snow than leather-soled or high-heeled shoes

Use handrails where you can

Take small steps to keep your centre of balance under you

Avoid carrying lots of heavy shopping bags, especially on steps

Walk slowly and never run on icy ground

Keep both hands free for balance, rather than in your pockets

Always be aware of your surroundings – some places will stay icy for longer than others for example places that do not get the sun

Be particularly careful getting into and out of vehicles – and hold on to the vehicle for support

Keep paths clear of debris, water, ice and snow

Be sure to use floor mats when entering a building to remove moisture from the soles of your shoes – this will help protect you, as well as others who follow, from having to walk on wet or slippery surfaces