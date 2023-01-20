A&E admissions due to trips and falls more than triple amid icy conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A&E admissions due to trips and falls more than triple amid icy conditions

By Denny Andonova
January 20, 2023, 2:40 pm Updated: January 20, 2023, 4:05 pm
ice incident hospital
There has been a surge in A&E admissions for slips, trips and falls across Grampian due to icy conditions. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

The number of people admitted to A&E for trips, slips and falls has rocketed following several days of dangerously icy conditions across the north-east.

NHS Grampian recorded a total of 84 injuries caused from falls or trips on slippery pavements yesterday – 21 of which were head injuries.

This is five times more than the usual number of admissions per day, with staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) typically tending to 15 people hurt in such incidents.

Weather warnings have been in place throughout the week, with snow and ice causing disruption across the north and north-east.

Clifton Road in Aberdeen has been covered with a thick layer of ice. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

People were urged to take care in the hazardous icy conditions following a myriad of incidents and travel disruption due to the weather.

Across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, there have been 284 hospital admissions due to slips, trips and falls this week compared to 139 the week before.

While NHS Grampian said they cannot say for certain that every injury of this kind is weather related, the recent icy conditions are believed to have a big impact.

Emergency department consultant Catharina Hartman said: “We are extremely busy with patients coming in all the time.

“We see more falls when the weather is like this, and they are worse than the typical presentations. That has consequences for the length of time that we need to spend with a patients.

“As people get older, they are more frail and on specific medications. For them in particular the falls, the injuries and the head injuries are particularly worrisome and can become life-threatening.

“The best advice is to avoid going out when it is icy. If you have to, take extra care and go very slowly.”

Snow and ice have been affecting most of the north and north-east the last four days. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

NHS Highland has also recorded an increased number of injured patients coming through their doors after losing their balance over icy pavements.

A spokesman for the health board said: “As would be expected in relation to the icy conditions, the emergency department has seen a proportion of patients presenting with cold weather related accidents.

“We remain open 24/7 for emergencies, such as a suspected heart attack or stroke, and we always prioritise those patients with the greatest clinical need.”

Tips to prevent slips and falls

The health boards issued tips to help people prevent slips and falls amid the treacherous conditions as staff face increasing pressure on the service.

Ms Hartman offered advice on when patients should head straight to hospital, and when it is best to try self-medicating or phone NHS 24 on 111.

She said: “Typically, if there is no swelling, or very little swelling and you are able to move freely, you can be fairly reassured it is not going to be a bad fracture.

“Put an ice pack on the injured part, elevate it and take pain relief. You can also consult the NHS Inform website for more advice before heading to hospital.

“If anything is looking completely out of place, it is a head or neck injury or there’s a big wound, that is when you need to come to the emergency department straight away.”

Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Other tips to prevent tripping or slipping in the icy conditions include:

  • Think about the best route to your destination and plan on taking a little extra time to get there
  • Avoid rushing or taking shortcuts over areas where snow or ice removal is incomplete
  • Select suitable footwear – flat footwear with rubber soles provides better traction on ice and snow than leather-soled or high-heeled shoes
  • Use handrails where you can
  • Take small steps to keep your centre of balance under you
  • Avoid carrying lots of heavy shopping bags, especially on steps
  • Walk slowly and never run on icy ground
  • Keep both hands free for balance, rather than in your pockets
  • Always be aware of your surroundings – some places will stay icy for longer than others for example places that do not get the sun
  • Be particularly careful getting into and out of vehicles – and hold on to the vehicle for support
  • Keep paths clear of debris, water, ice and snow
  • Be sure to use floor mats when entering a building to remove moisture from the soles of your shoes – this will help protect you, as well as others who follow, from having to walk on wet or slippery surfaces

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer who are the voices of the 'ADHD As Females' podcast
'We're trying to set an example of being unapologetically us': ADHD podcasters confirm tour…
James Murison.
Notorious kidnapper of Huntly papergirl given open-ended prison sentence
Aberdeen to Dundee trains will not be operating on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to Dundee trains cancelled on Sunday for track renewal works
Aberdeen rapist who preyed on sleeping women jailed for eight years
Emergency services responded to a two car crash near Alford. Image: Google Maps.
One person in hospital following crash on the A944 near Alford
Robert Wilson was found guilty of causing a toddler 'extremely serious' injuries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who claimed toddler fell down flight of stairs guilty of inflicting 'extremely severe'…
Lewis Capaldi performing at Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2020.
All you need to know about Lewis Capaldi's Aberdeen gig
Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox became music legends following the success of Sweet Dreams in 1983. Image: PA.
Eurythmics' Sweet Dreams propelled Annie Lennox to global stardom 40 years ago
Brenda Page who was found dead in her flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, on July 14 1978. Image: Police Scotland
Brenda Page murder trial expected to last 10 days, court told
Train station police
Machete seized at Aberdeen Railway Station

Most Read

1
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
2
Train station police
Machete seized at Aberdeen Railway Station
3
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
4
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over ‘Draconian’ new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
5
Scot Livingstone, who was part of the Aberdeen Sea Cadet 'family'.
Aberdeen family touched by tributes to Sea Cadet daughter Scot Livingstone, 33
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. He grabbed a knife in Premier Store, Union Street. Picture shows; Ty Hyland leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Union Street. Kathryn Wylie/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Teenager grabbed knife from deli counter during 5am store argument
7
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
8
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
9
Post Thumbnail
Spikkin Scots Quiz: How many of these Scots words and phrases do you know?
10
Union Square has seen new stores open recently. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mixed fortunes for Aberdeen shopping centres as more stores open up in Union Square…

More from Press and Journal

Several brown hens
Bird flu death toll hits seven million
Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Life after oil and gas?
Martin Morgan joined SAMW in 2017.
Tributes to food industry expert and 'top-rate colleague' Martin
Islands Deal
Islands Deal: £100m in government investment secure but 'still a mountain to climb' for…
Darvel's Jordan Kirkpatrick is looking forward to facing the Dons on Monday. Image: SNS Group
Darvel midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick relishing Scottish Cup visit of Aberdeen
Caledonian Stadium, home of Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Queen's Park among several matches to be called…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin watches on against Hearts. Midlothian v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership, 18 January 2023 (c)James Christie | SportPix.org.uk
Joe Harper: I wouldn't back this Dons team to beat any club in the…
Gordonians RFC v Hillhead Jordanhill, RFC at Countesswells, Aberdeen. In the pitcure chris McIlroy charges foward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Rugby: Gordonians looking to be sharper as Strathmore visit Countesswells
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Pensioner, 85, sexually assaulted hairdresser after presenting her with bag of tomatoes
RedPhoenix Dance will perform at Aberdeen's Chinese New Year celebrations. Image: Brian G Stewart
5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate Chinese New Year and read some Burns…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented