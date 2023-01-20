Aberdeen to Dundee trains cancelled on Sunday for track renewal works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Network Rail has announced all trains between Aberdeen and Dundee will be cancelled on Sunday for track replacement works.

The work, described as “causing disturbance” will see the lifting of old track and new track put down in its place.

Trains will return “first thing” on Monday.

In a tweet the infrastructure company said: “This Sunday, the route between Aberdeen and Dundee will close, to allow track renewal works to continue.

“This helps keep Scotland’s Railway safe and reliable.

“Trains return first thing on Monday.”

Why are the works needed?

A Network Rail spokesman explained the scope of the work, he said: “The track renewal system (TRS) replaces existing rails and sleepers with high-performing new ones.”

As part of the track renewal other works are completed at the same time, including:

Rails – these are the lengths of steel that are welded together.

Sleepers – these are supports for the rails.

Switches and crossings – these are moveable sections of track that guide trains from one track to another and allow them to cross paths. They have an especially limited lifespan because trains cause wear and deformation when they travel across them.

Sets of points – these are mechanical systems that move the switches and crossings.

Sharing a video, the spokesman continued: “The TRS works in a similar conveyored system to the ballast cleaner.

“The front part runs on the old rails, while the rear runs on the new rail that the system has installed, so any lines adjacent to the one the TRS is working on can remain open to passing trains.

“However, these trains will generate some noise and may cause some disturbance.”

He added: “We apologise in advance for disturbance this may cause you.”