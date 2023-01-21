Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance at a petrol station in the Dyce area of Aberdeen.

The incident occurred at around 6pm on Friday, January 20, at the BP petrol station on Wellheads Road.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at the Londis store operating at the station.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 6pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a service station on Wellheads Road, Aberdeen.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, January 23, 2023.”