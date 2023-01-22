Gas leak prompts closure of Stonehaven street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A residential street in the town of Stonehaven has been closed to traffic after residents reported a strong smell of gas.

No smoking signs were placed on Evan Street, close to the junction of King’s Road, after concerns were raised by locals and passersby.

The road was also closed to traffic with cars and buses diverted.

However, it is still open to pedestrians.

Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) staff remain on site and have located the leak, which was first reported at lunchtime today.

Householders were visited by SGN staff but none have been told to leave their properties and their gas connections have not been switched off.

Strong smell of gas in the air

A leak in the main gas pipe, which runs down the middle of the road, has been pinpointed as the cause.

It is contained, although there is still a strong smell of gas in the air.

Stonehaven resident Clare Smith wrote on social media: “There was a strong smell of gas as I passed about 10.30am.”

Leaks such as this are not unusual and not dangerous if quickly tackled.

Three SGN vans were on site this afternoon. Staff at the scene anticipated the issue will be dealt with at some point on Sunday night.

SGN spokesman Dan Brown said: “Our engineers are working to urgently fix a section of our gas network in Evan Street, Stonehaven following reports of a leak this morning.

“To ensure everyone’s safety, we’ve needed to close a section of Evan Street, near to its junction with Queen’s Road. Affected motorists should follow the signed diversion route in place while this work is carried out.

“It’s too early to say how long these essential network repairs might take to complete. But our engineers will remain at the scene until it is made safe.”