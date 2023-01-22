Car and van collide on Peterhead’s King Street By Cameron Roy January 22, 2023, 5:39 pm Updated: January 22, 2023, 5:44 pm 0 The crash happened on King Street in Peterhead Image: Google Maps. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A car and van have collided on a busy Peterhead road. Emergency services were called to King Street just after 4pm today. Nobody has been injured, and the road is passable. Recovery has been arranged from the area. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire 'They are the angels in the sky': Hillwalker raises cash for SCAA following Bennachie… NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five… Gas leak prompts closure of Stonehaven street Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: 'You must not drink and… Weekend court roll – a hen party sex assault and an upskirting voyeur Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt… Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told… 'Absolutely lethal' road in Peterculter as sheet of ice forms from water leak when… 'There is help if they need it': Newmachar darts event opens up conversation surrounding… Most Read 1 Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register 2 Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers 3 Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first… 4 Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station 5 Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’ 6 Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce… 7 Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash 8 Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland More from Press and Journal Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's 1-0 defeat to Hearts in SWPL 1 was 'tough'… Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Stagecoach tycoon's 'human trafficking' charge Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents Buckie Thistle maintain two-point lead at top of Highland League with victory over Inverurie… Almost 3,000 drivers on A9 caught speeding by mobile cameras since 2019 Robbie Foster at the double as Huntly defeat Deveronvale Nairn County boss praises 'brilliant' Ross Tokely after 2-2 draw at Fraserburgh Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall… Andy Kirk pleased after fast start helps Brechin to win at Lossiemouth Inverurie's Jason Banks edged out in thrilling World Indoor Bowls final Editor's Picks ‘I owe my dad everything’: Michael Gove’s moving tribute to Aberdeen fish merchant Ernest, 86 Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt to the UK How can I take you seriously if you can’t even pronounce Avoch? We find out if global sensation ChatGPT is an expert on Inverness Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland The vegan food and drink scene in Inverness, Nairn and Elgin – is there ‘a growing appetite’ for it? Should islanders get free under 22s ferry travel? Most Commented 1 Aberdeenshire disabled man pleads with council to have solar panels connected to reduce bills 2 'Humiliating, pathetic, embarrassing and unacceptable' - Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's scathing assessment of 5-0 loss at Hearts 3 Most Scots prefer to keep North Sea drilling over importing oil and gas, says new poll 4 'UK Government has saved Fair Isle as an inhabited island': Levelling up cash will buy first ferry in 40 years 5 Richard Gordon: If Dave Cormack still has faith in Jim Goodwin then he must give him the resources to shore up the Aberdeen defence 6 Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port 7 A&E admissions due to trips and falls rise fivefold amid icy conditions 8 Eurythmics' Sweet Dreams propelled Annie Lennox to global stardom 40 years ago 9 'It's for everyone': Plans unveiled for Moray to get its own flag 10 Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill