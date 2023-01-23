Major search operation stood down after offshore worker falls overboard in North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Major search operation stood down after offshore worker falls overboard in North Sea

By Denny Andonova
January 23, 2023, 7:36 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 1:03 pm
Valaris incident
Emergency services were called to an incident on Valaris 121 at around 9pm yesterday. Image: Valaris/Supplied.

A major search operation has been stood down after a man fell overboard from an oil and gas rig in the North Sea.

Aberdeen Coastguard teams worked overnight to locate the man who fell off the Valaris 121 platform, about 100 miles south-east of Aberdeen.

The platform is currently contracted out to Harbour Energy, the largest producer in the UK North Sea.

A rescue helicopter from Inverness, as well as two coastguard boats, were dispatched to assist police after the alarm was raised at about 9pm yesterday. Other nearby vessels also joined the operation.

Crews were scanning the waters in search for the 50-year-old until about 7am this morning when the operation was stood down.

Rig owner Valaris said the man’s family has been informed.

Website Marine Traffic, which tracks the movements of vessels, shows the rig was moving towards the shore at the time of the incident.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Coastguard said: “We were called to assist police at about 9pm following reports of a man who had fallen overboard from an offshore installation.

“We had a helicopter from Inverness and an aircraft, as well as two coastguard vessels, dispatched. The search was terminated at about 7am and the incident was passed onto police.”

Dedicated phoneline for concerned relatives

Police are now carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Valaris has set up a dedicated phoneline for other concerned relatives – 01224 548 527 – but confirmed all the remaining 53 employees have been accounted for.

A spokesman for the company said: “Valaris regrets to confirm that yesterday, at approximately 7pm, an employee was reported missing from jack-up Valaris 121.

“The safety of all personnel is Valaris’ top priority, and the company’s emergency response procedures were activated immediately after the incident was reported.

Aberdeen Coastguard was called to assist police in the search operation. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“Searches from the air and sea involving aircraft from HM Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as well as vessels in the area, were conducted through the night. The operation was stood down around 7am today.

“The missing employee’s family has been informed of the development, and the company is providing them with support. The remaining 53 personnel on board have all been accounted for.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.20pm on Sunday, January 22, officers received a report of a 50-year-old man missing from an oil rig in the North Sea.

“Police are liaising with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances.”

