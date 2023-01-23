Major search operation stood down after offshore worker falls overboard in North Sea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major search operation has been stood down after a man fell overboard from an oil and gas rig in the North Sea.

Aberdeen Coastguard teams worked overnight to locate the man who fell off the Valaris 121 platform, about 100 miles south-east of Aberdeen.

The platform is currently contracted out to Harbour Energy, the largest producer in the UK North Sea.

A rescue helicopter from Inverness, as well as two coastguard boats, were dispatched to assist police after the alarm was raised at about 9pm yesterday. Other nearby vessels also joined the operation.

Crews were scanning the waters in search for the 50-year-old until about 7am this morning when the operation was stood down.

Rig owner Valaris said the man’s family has been informed.

Website Marine Traffic, which tracks the movements of vessels, shows the rig was moving towards the shore at the time of the incident.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Coastguard said: “We were called to assist police at about 9pm following reports of a man who had fallen overboard from an offshore installation.

“We had a helicopter from Inverness and an aircraft, as well as two coastguard vessels, dispatched. The search was terminated at about 7am and the incident was passed onto police.”

Dedicated phoneline for concerned relatives

Police are now carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Valaris has set up a dedicated phoneline for other concerned relatives – 01224 548 527 – but confirmed all the remaining 53 employees have been accounted for.

A spokesman for the company said: “Valaris regrets to confirm that yesterday, at approximately 7pm, an employee was reported missing from jack-up Valaris 121.

“The safety of all personnel is Valaris’ top priority, and the company’s emergency response procedures were activated immediately after the incident was reported.

“Searches from the air and sea involving aircraft from HM Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as well as vessels in the area, were conducted through the night. The operation was stood down around 7am today.

“The missing employee’s family has been informed of the development, and the company is providing them with support. The remaining 53 personnel on board have all been accounted for.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.20pm on Sunday, January 22, officers received a report of a 50-year-old man missing from an oil rig in the North Sea.

“Police are liaising with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances.”