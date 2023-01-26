Harlequin Productions’ 24-Hour Musical to raise funds for Aberdeen mental health and cancer charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Harlequin Productions’ 24-Hour Musical to raise funds for Aberdeen mental health and cancer charities

By Danica Ollerova
harlequin productions school of rock
Stuart Mearns, director of Harlequin Productions, is encouraging youngsters and adults in the north-east to audition for School of Rock. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

The idea is simple – announce you’re doing a musical and then bring the curtain up on the production 24 hours later.

The clock will start ticking on Friday night when Harlequin Productions’ cast and crew find out which show they’ll perform the next day to raise funds for charity.

“Nobody from the team and nobody from the audience will know what it’s going to be,” said the amateur theatre company’s director Stuart Mearns.

“So we’ll spend 24 hours preparing the musical – it’ll be curtain up on a version of a full stage musical at 7.30pm on Saturday (January 28).”

Since they can’t rehearse song and dance numbers or source costumes, is there anything the team can do to prepare for the unexpected?

“You can surround yourself with people that you trust – people you’ve done shows with before – so you can build a good team who can help you through the whole process,” said Stuart, who staged Harlequin Productions’ first 24-Hour Musical in 2019.

The cast of Jesus Christ Superstar which was Harlequin Productions’ last live performance.

24-Hour Musical to thrill Aberdeen theatre fans

But this year, in addition to seasoned actors, there will also be two complete beginners on the Tivoli stage – Steve Johnson, board trustee and non-executive director at Mental Health Aberdeen, and Annah Cargill, cancer support specialist at Maggie’s Centre.

Eager to raise funds for the two north-east charities, Stuart also suggested that the organisations nominate representatives to take part in the “quirky show”. And he was delighted when both charities “really embraced the idea”.

“They’re both looking forward to being part of it,” said Stuart.

“Well, they’re probably not too keen on not getting no sleep for 24 hours, but they’re delighted to be involved in the show,” he added, laughing.

24-hour musical aberdeen
Harlequin Productions’ 24-Hour Musical will support two Aberdeen charities. Image: Harlequin Productions/ Facebook.

Supporting local charities

We wondered whether there was a reason why Stuart and his team decided to raise vital funds for Mental Health Aberdeen and Maggie’s Centre.

He said: “During lockdown I called upon Mental Health Aberdeen myself. I went through a bit of a bad time – same as thousands of others. They helped me and I know I’m not the only one. The volunteers they’ve got are incredible. So personally, I really wanted to support that charity.

“And for (cancer support charity) Maggie’s Centre… they helped another member of the cast. So both charities are very close to our hearts.”

Providing everything goes well on Saturday night, it may not be the last time we’ll see the two charity representatives on a north-east stage.

“When Annah was auditioning, she said it was like dusting off a cobweb – she was in shows when she was in school,” said Stuart.

“She said being part of this gave her the bug for doing it again.”

All proceeds from the show will be donated and split equally between the two charities.

School Of Rock

Once Harlequin Productions wrap up the 24-Hour Musical, the amateur theatre company will start getting ready to stick it to the man – with their take on School Of Rock.

Harlequin Productions will stage School Of Rock later this year. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Stuart was over the moon when he managed to secure the rights for Harlequin Productions to stage the famous Andrew Lloyd Webber’s show in the north-east.

Big fan of both stage and film versions, Stuart had another reason why he really wanted to work on the much-loved production and that was to provide acting opportunities for local children.

“Aberdeen kids would never get an opportunity to do this. Unless they’re moving or studying down in London, they wouldn’t have the chance to do this. Harlequin Productions like to incorporate school kids.

“This will be a really fun thing to do for kids – they’ll even get to play instruments live on stage.”

Don’t miss Harlequin Productions’ 24-Hour Musical at Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre on Saturday January 28. Tickets can be purchased here.

The amateur theatre company will return to The Tivoli with their take on School Of Rock from November 22 to 25. Tickets can be booked here.

You might also like…

Conversation