Gas engineers continue work to repair damaged pipe in Stonehaven after leak

A street in Stonehaven remains closed as efforts to fix a damaged gas mains pipe continue.

Evan Street was shut on Sunday after residents reported a strong smell of gas.

No smoking signs were placed on the street and the road has been closed to traffic. However, pedestrians can still use the street.

Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) staff yesterday located the leak in the main gas pipe which runs down the middle of the road.

Workers still remain on site today attempting to make the required repairs.

Engineers remain on site

The leak was first reported at Sunday lunchtime.

Residents on the street were visited by SGN staff but none were told to leave their properties and their gas connections have not been switched off.

Leaks such as this are not unusual and not dangerous if quickly tackled.

A SGN spokesman said engineers would be present at the site until it is made completely safe.

He added: “Our engineers remain on site today working to make the required repairs to our network.

“The road closure remains in place for safety around our site.”

A signed diversion is in place for motorists while work is being carried out.