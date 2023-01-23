Woman, 44, in serious condition in hospital after hit and run in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Aberdeen.

The 44-year-old was struck by a vehicle on busy Auchmill Road, in the Bucksburn area, just after 6.30pm on Sunday.

Emergency services were called and she was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she remains in a serious condition.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who has dash-cam footage, to come forward.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers from road policing are appealing for information following a hit and run in Aberdeen.

“Around 6.35pm on Sunday January 22, police received a report of a 44-year-old woman being injured by the roadside after being struck by a vehicle on the A96 Auchmill Road, Aberdeen, near to the Bucksburn roundabout.

“The vehicle did not stop and extensive inquiries are under way to locate the vehicle and driver.”

“Officers are checking CCTV footage for any additional information on the vehicle and the driver.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area around that time to contact them. In particular, anyone with dash cam equipment is asked to check their footage for any images that may assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2730 of January 22.