More Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire pupils given chance to benefit from acclaimed eye-opening make-up courses

More pupils across the north-east are getting the opportunity to earn formal qualifications in make-up from Scotland’s leading beauty college.

Young people across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire have already seen the benefits of the beauty classes being rolled out in several schools.

Credited with increasing confidence in pupils and boosting employability, the make-up courses run by GlamCandy are already being offered at Aberdeen Grammar School and Oldmacher Academy.

Now Ellon, Meldrum and Lochside academy pupils will also have the chance to take part later this year.

Pupils ‘loving every minute’

Ross Allan, deputy head teacher at Aberdeen Grammar School who is running the course this term, said it had been an eye-opening experience.

He added: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with GlamCandy to offer our pupils the opportunity to complete an NPA qualification in make-up skills.

“The pupils involved are loving every minute of this course, and are learning valuable skills that will stand them in good stead whether they pursue a related career or not.

“Their eyes have certainly been opened to the possibilities and career pathways within the industry.”

The course is led by professional make-up artists and students are taught in areas such as beauty, bridal and evening make-up and essentials like hygiene and colour theory.

Pupils taking part earn an SQA National Progression Award (NPA) in make-up skills.

Teaching useful skills and building confidence

The leading make-up college in Scotland has announced it is now looking to expand the programme even further across the country.

Steph Kent, enrolment manager at GlamCandy, said they are keen to hear from schools across Scotland who would like to offer the course.

She said: “There are a huge number of careers in the industry and we’re proud to put students on the right track.

“We encourage students to get creative, challenge themselves and have fun doing it.

“This course helps to build confidence and teaches skills that will be useful in whatever career path they take upon leaving school.”

To find out more or to get in contact, visit GlamCandy’s website.