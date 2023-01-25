Banchory ‘eyesore’ to become new dentist despite parking fears

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to transform a vacant Banchory “eyesore” into a new dentist have been approved despite worries patients parking nearby could cause a ‘nuisance’.

Deeside Dental Care had applied to Aberdeenshire Council to change of use of the empty Love Beauty shop unit on Raemoir Road.

It is believed that the former hair and beauty salon has been lying empty for the last decade.

An application to change the unit into a flat was previously granted back in 2017 but work was never carried out.

New base for Banchory dentist

The Banchory dentist unveiled its plans to relocate from its existing High Street surgery to the new location last September.

The building, which sits on the corner of Raemoir Road and the A93 road to Aberdeen, had been on the market for £110,000.

Planning documents revealed the new dental surgery would have four consultation rooms, X-ray facilities and office space.

While no parking had been proposed with the new facility, a survey carried out proved there were spaces available nearby at Glebe Park.

However councillors raised concerns that the car park in question is owned by Hanover Housing Association.

Parking could lead to ‘inconvenience and nuisance’ for locals

Three residents submitted their objections to the local authority over a lack of parking, the potential impact on private residents’ car parking and noise.

Martin Brasier argued that customers parking on the street near the busy junction would “create a hazard”.

He also said that patients and staff using private parking nearby would “cause considerable inconvenience and nuisance to local residents”.

But despite the opposition, council planners welcomed the re-use of the building subject to it being “appropriate and compatible” with surrounding amenities.

What did councillors have to say about the plan?

The proposal was considered by the Marr area committee on Tuesday.

Councillor Ann Ross voiced concerns about patients parking in nearby Ilderton Place and Station Court and initially suggested that the plan be refused.

But her fellow committee members did not share her views.

Councillor Eileen Durno said: “Taking everything into consideration this premises has always been a business other than the period it has stood empty and I think it would alert customers where to park.

“At the end of the day we’ve got a building here that’s sat empty for a very long time and there’s an opportunity for a business and we should grant it.”

‘Do you want it to lie empty forever?’

Meanwhile Councillor Gwyneth Petrie also backed the plan.

She said: “We live in a world where our streets weren’t made for the level of cars we have these days.

“We can’t keep refusing things because there’s not sufficient parking.

“What’s the alternative to having a dental surgery in there because everything will need a car – do you want it to lie empty forever just to save the parking in that area?”

Following debate the committee agreed to approve the proposal.

The new dentist is expected to operate from 7:45am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

