Overly cautious or needed to ‘save lives’? Controversial safety bollards to be installed at historic Portsoy Harbour

New safety bollards will be installed at Portsoy Harbour just months after previous measures were removed due to a paperwork bungle.

Metal barriers and signs were put in place at the historic B-listed port back in September.

But red-faced Aberdeenshire Council bosses had to take them down days later when it emerged they hadn’t got permission from Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

Two months later the local authority submitted plans seeking proper consent for the new safety measures.

The harbour authority was told bollards were needed at the pier after a site inspection by Corporate Health and Safety officers revealed access to the sea wall needed to be limited.

They argued the barriers were “eye catching without dominating the historic setting”.

Concern safety bollards would ‘seriously distract’ from historic pier

The new proposal attracted opposition from local residents who raised concerns about safety and the impact they would have on the character of the harbour and the Portsoy Conservation Area.

Portsoy and District Community Council also “strongly objected” and said the barriers were “not in anyway suitable” and would “seriously detract” from the historic pier.

The group also said the barriers were “unnecessary” and claimed it was an “over cautious attempt to mitigate any civil liability”.

Signs at Portsoy Harbour would be ‘more productive’

Members of the Banff and Buchan area committee considered the application yesterday.

Banff and District councillor Glen Reynolds believed there wasn’t enough information to explain why the bollards were needed.

He said: “This is a harbour that has been in existence since 1692 if not before, and is hugely popular due to the Portsoy Boat Festival.

“I’m not aware of any significant issues with regards to safety and that’s a concern I have with the need for bollards going up in the first place.

“This is a deeply historical structure, we all know the film companies that are attracted to film here and at other harbours.

“To simply put up bollards without evidence as to them being required is a bit horse and cart.”

Mr Reynolds believed new signs would be “more productive and useful” instead.

He later suggested the committee visit the harbour first before making a decision.

‘Should an incident happen the council would be at fault’

However Fraserburgh and District councillor Ann Bell welcomed the proposal and said she was “happy to see anything that promotes safety”.

She added: “Having been up at Portsoy during the festival and when it’s really crowded, anything that would save lives is a good thing.”

Banff and Distrcit councillor John Cox also backed the bollards.

He said: “By stalling a decision today, should an incident happen, the council would be at fault having been given significant notice there is a requirement for some measures to be put in place to prevent access.”

After going to a vote the application was approved by six votes to four.

