New Fraserburgh energy storage site to create jobs and ‘help keep costs down’ 

A new energy storage facility will be installed on the outskirts of Fraserburgh to “keep electricity flowing” in the north-east.

National firm Flexion Energy applied to Aberdeenshire Council for permission to construct the development at Hillhead of Phingask to the west of the town.

Its new grid battery facility will hold up to 50MW of electricity on a site next to Fraserburgh Greenbank Caravans and Trailers.

The temporary facility will be in operation for up to 40 years and is expected to “bridge the gap” between supply and demand in the energy network.

What will the energy storage facility do?

The site will have batteries, transformers and power conversion systems along with a switch and control room.

CCTV cameras will also be installed to secure the site while acoustic fencing will be put in place to reduce any noise impacts on surrounding neighbours.

Energy generated from nearby wind and solar farms will be stored at the site and released to the grid when required.

Agents Stantec said the facility would use “intelligent” battery software and control systems to decide when to release energy back or store it for release at times of peak demand.

It argued the systems would “keep costs down and electricity flowing”.

The firm also said the facility would be “beneficial” to the local area by providing temporary or longer-term jobs in construction and the supply chain.

It added that the site would contribute towards Scotland’s goal for net zero carbon emissions by 2045.

Developers asked to protect badgers

The application was unanimously approved by the Banff and Buchan area committee earlier this week.

But a report to councillors revealed that badgers had been seen around the site.

Due to this, developers will have to carry out a badger survey ahead of construction.

As the animals and their setts are protected, the survey is required before NatureScot can issue a badger licence and work on the site can start.

If the creatures are found on the site, Flexion Energy will have to provide suitable measures to protect them.

You can watch the committee discussion below: