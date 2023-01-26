Aberdeen Geek Retreat urges customers to shop local this pay day weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A boss of a popular games cafe and store in Aberdeen has urged customers to make the most of new stock this weekend.

Geek Retreat on Union Street is known for its “geek culture” with a mix of retail, a gaming cafe and community hub.

The store was opened last February by the franchisee and ex-North Sea shipping superintendent Scott Leslie.

And while the store – like many local businesses – has faced “challenging conditions”, the space has attracted a host of new events to the city.

Now Mr Leslie and the team are asking for help from their “wonderful community and tribe” to keep things running smoothly.

We can be saved but we need help

The Ellon dad has admitted increasing costs next month and slightly lower-than-hoped Christmas sales have left bills higher than ever.

Mr Leslie put out a plea on the business social media page today for customers to make the most of the most recent restock.

WE URGENTLY NEED YOUR HELP. This is a genuine plea. So despite the impression that geek retreat is a franchise, people… Posted by Geek Retreat Aberdeen on Thursday, 26 January 2023

He said: “We just wanted to put a cry out to our wonderful community and tribe to come in specifically this weekend to help us make the most of the restock we have got in the store because we are expected to pay a lot of bills next week.”

While electricity bills have “gone crazy” and business rates and the cost of goods has risen, Mr Leslie does not want customer confidence to waver.

He said: “I was in two minds about doing the post if I’m honest but it’s been very wholesome to see the support we’ve been getting off the back of it.

“We are coming up to our first birthday.

“February 9 was when we opened our doors and we’re very close to approaching that again.

“We’d kind of like to do a bit of a song and dance for our first year on Union Street and surviving.

“It’s getting very, very expensive with the whole cost-of-living crisis and also we’ve got no relief for being here on Union Street.

“All these things these are making it potentially unviable if we don’t see a increase in sales in the immediate future.

“This weekend we definitely need help.

“We’re at the point where you can save us but we need people to come help.”

The plea follows after many businesses have released similar messages in recent months as some well-loved spots have closed their doors.