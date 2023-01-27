‘When fear and need collide’: Warnings scammers will take advantage of mouldy homes and cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘When fear and need collide’: Warnings scammers will take advantage of mouldy homes and cost-of-living crisis

By Lottie Hood
January 27, 2023, 5:00 pm
Police crime reducation officer Mike Urquhart has warned the latest scams aim to take advantage of the most vulnerable. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Police crime reducation officer Mike Urquhart has warned the latest scams aim to take advantage of the most vulnerable. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Scambusters are warning north-east residents the latest tricks fraudsters could use to trick you out of your money could include capitalising on mouldy homes.

Since Covid, reported fraud “has gone through the roof” with criminals getting more creative and convincing with every scheme.

Some of the latest scams include mouldy home surveys and sex extortion through social media – with artificial intelligence (AI) threatening to increase this even more.

As police launched the anti-fraud roadshow in Aberdeen today, officers and partners will tour Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray describing the latest scams to watch out for.

Beware of home improvements

Mould in many homes has been seen regularly in the media in recent months. As with any scam, where fear and need collide, scammers will take advantage.

Aberdeen City Council’s trading standards team says people should be wary of anyone approaching them offering to carry out surveys on mould or home improvements.

Residents should always make sure “the trader is legitimate and legal”.

Those who have had recent work done on their property, such as the roof repairs, should also be wary.

Obvious recent work can act as a “signal” to anyone driving past a home and the resident may be approached by someone claiming to be from the same company.

Hairy mould
Mouldy homes is a growing problem in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Graeme Paton, Aberdeen City Council’s trading standards manager, said:  “Trading standards has seen a rise in scams particularly as a result of the current cost of living pressures.

“We urge consumers to be vigilant, particularly when you deal with cold callers on the doorstep or if you receive unsolicited offers in respect of discounts on your utilities and shopping bills.”

For home improvements they advise residents to always get multiple quotes for work, try and go with a local business and always research.

Fraud makes up 50% of all reported crime

Over 50% of all reported crime across the UK is now fraud with every police officer dealing with cases on a daily basis.

Mike Urquhart, crime reduction officer with the police, said it was people of all ages and professions that are victims of these crimes.

Left to right: Alison Beedon, bank manger, Mark McHardy, Trading Standards, Mike Urquhart and Rischard Russell, Police Scotland crime reduction officers, Iain Hoey, Trading Standards and Inspector Claire Smith. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

He added: “At the moment there’s been just a huge range of frauds. I mean, it’s just incredible. They’re getting more and more creative and more convincing.”

While new scams tend to work their way up from the Central Belt with the north-east being one of the last areas to experience them, there are a couple of schemes that are rampant.

One of these shows no signs of slowing down and might be made even worse with AI.

Young people, particularly young men, are falling prey to sextortion – extortion through sexual images and videos on social media.

Sextortion has increased amongst young people on social media. Image: Shutterstock

Mr Urquhart said: “Within a few moments of starting a conversation with somebody it moves to a private chatroom and the conversation turns sexual within a matter of minutes.

“Then they’re sharing naked and sexualised images of themselves online and within 30 seconds of that person receiving those images or that video they’re getting extorted.”

Scammers can threaten to send all the images to friends and those on their phone contact list if they do not send over some money.

This kind of scheme might only get worse in the next few years using AI generated images.

Mr Urquhart said: “The next evolution of that which we’re being warned which is potentially coming our way is that they’re taking that a step further with artificial intelligence.

“Creating videos using somebody’s profile picture and putting them into a situation that’s compromising. They just need a face to do that.

“We’ve seen the movies but it’s actually real.”

Top tips

For anyone caught out through this scheme, Mr Urquhart said: “Don’t phone the police first contact your bank first. Get everything sorted out with the bank first and then call police via 101.”

Teams are offering advice to members of the public. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

Advice offered: 

  • The bank and police fraud team are never going to phone you out of the blue
  • If you do receive a phone call don’t be afraid to be rude and then call the bank back but using a phone number off the bank’s website
  • Try not to phone back on the same line, use a different phone if possible
  • Be confident, take time and speak to friends
  • Keep all your security settings up to date on devices
  • Research companies
  • Be wary when using social media and entering private chat rooms
  • Take care not to click on links in emails, texts etc. from an unknown source which contain malware (essentially spyware)

For more information, visit Advice Direct Scotland, Trading Standards Scotland and Police Scotland.

