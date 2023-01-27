Rents to rise for Aberdeenshire Council tenants as energy costs also soar by 75 per cent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rents to rise for Aberdeenshire Council tenants as energy costs also soar by 75 per cent

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
January 27, 2023, 5:00 pm
CR0022453 Locator Woodhill House (Aberdeenshire Council HQ) Picture by Paul Glendell 15/07/2020
CR0022453 Locator Woodhill House (Aberdeenshire Council HQ) Picture by Paul Glendell 15/07/2020

Around 13,000 council tenants in Aberdeenshire are facing a 2.5% increase in rent charges – while heat and lighting costs are expected to soar by 75%.

The local authority’s communities committee recommended the increase be approved earlier today.

If given the go-ahead, a “substantial” increase in heat and light charges could see bills hike by nearly £20 a week.

For example, an average tenant currently paying £26.41 would have to stump up £46.24.

Aberdeenshire Council-owned sheltered housing complex Modley House in Ellon. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the 2.5% rent increase equates to a £2.19 rise per week for an average two-bedroom property.

The proposed increases came following “extensive” analysis and engagement with tenants.

Housing manager Andrew Mackie said the proposals were set against a “barrage of economic pressures” and a “perfect storm” of increasing inflation, rising energy costs and decreasing rental income.

Rent freeze could leave council with a £1.5 million problem

Housing chief Rob Simpson said sheltered housing tenants were keen to avoid a significant jump in charges and preferred to see a steady increase over time.

He also revealed that a rent freeze would lead to a £1.5 million pressure that would have to be “absorbed” in the council’s housing revenue account.

Mr Simpson explained this could see a reduction in the grounds maintenance budget or cutting 15% of its staffing budget – meaning up to 50 jobs would be lost.

The increase would affect residents of Northern Court sheltered housing in Fraserburgh. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

But there are worries that cutting staff would lead to a “significant” reduction in service provision and lead to wider income pressures.

Mr Simpson said this could be relieved by decreasing work in its capital plan.

If the works were to be reduced it would amount to the equivalent of providing 18 fewer new build affordable homes, 400 fewer kitchen replacements or 350 fewer heating upgrades.

Tenant engagement to continue

Engagement sessions have been held with tenants about the changes and the council has said it is committed to continuing discussions moving forward.

Interviews with 820 residents across the region revealed 61% were “getting by” on current rates, while 19% said they were coping “poorly”.

Meanwhile, 49% were in favour of a rent freeze while 31% backed the proposed 2.5% increase.

A final decision on the proposed increases will be made by full council when it meets next month. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Councillor Glen Reynolds said: “In a perfect world one can absolutely understand the reasoning behind a rent freeze approach.

“But it would have a serious impact on the level and degree of protection of our tenants, that as a social landlord, we are obliged to offer.”

A final decision on the proposed increases will be made by full council when it meets on February 9.

