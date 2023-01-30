Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen residents are still not lovin’ plans for a new McDonald’s drive-thru in the city.

The global fast food chain previously revealed its hopes to build a new restaurant on Ashgrove Road West in May last year.

But the proposal was later withdrawn after it received a number of objections from locals and the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).

However, McDonald’s is not giving up on its hopes to bring the new drive-thru to the city which they claim could create more than 120 full and part-time jobs.

The firm held a public drop-in event at the Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club last week to give residents a chance to view its revised proposals.

More than 60 people went along to the Summerhill Road venue to meet with representatives of McDonald’s and used the opportunity to get answers to their concerns.

‘Why they picked this site I don’t know’

But after checking out the amended proposals, some locals are still not too impressed with the planned “multi-million-pound investment”.

Alistair Lees, who objected to the previous proposal, said he still had concerns about the volume of increased traffic, litter and extra noise at night.

He said: “That area is very quiet but that is going to change altogether.

“The site looks lovely but the access to it is in the wrong place.

“Why they picked this site I don’t know, all the rest of their sites in Aberdeen are either in industrial estates and I think this is the first residential one.”

Proposed Aberdeen McDonald’s is in a ‘stupid position’

Meanwhile, Duncan Stewart welcomed the expected jobs boost but believed it could bring more vermin to the area.

He said: “No matter what they do, where it is is a stupid position.

“I’m all in favour of creating employment for people but it’s got to be in a place where they’ve got complete access to and from and they haven’t got that there.”

Mr Stewart added: “Children from Northfield School, they cross the drive and go the shops then you see the seagulls – and you’re talking dozens of them.

“My concern is that they don’t eat the food, they just throw it down for the seagulls.”

Worries over anti-social behaviour

While a third resident, who wished to remain anonymous, raised concerns about increased traffic and litter.

They said: “We still stop at McDonald’s, we’ll come out of the drive-thru and go down to a parking space and eat.

“We’ll take our litter home but a lot of people who use these drive-thus just throw it out the window.”

They also voiced their worries that the proposed play area on the site could potentially attract trouble.

The resident explained: “Putting a playground in the middle of it – the kids will come and hang about there.

“They won’t have to go down to Union Terrace Gardens to have their fight, they can have it in the McDonald’s car park.”

The local suggested the fast food giant build a new restaurant on the site of the former Aberdeen Journals’ offices on Lang Stracht or in the Cornhill Shopping Centre instead.

Opinions to ‘inform and shape’ future plan

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said they found the drop-in event to be “really helpful” and feedback would be used to “inform and shape” the future proposal.

They added: “We have been carefully reviewing the proposals, with the plans seeking to address previous points raised with specific mitigation proposals drawn up to address aspects raised by SAS for both the construction and operation of the drive-thru.

“We will be reviewing the feedback in conjunction with further consultation with the local community.”

More information on the revised plans is available to view online and residents are encouraged to give their feedback to the McDonald’s team by February 9.