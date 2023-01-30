Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Make Craigievar pink again! Specialist repairs at famous Aberdeenshire castle gets under way – with scaffolding three-times the length of Union Street erected

By Cameron Roy
January 30, 2023, 4:48 pm Updated: January 30, 2023, 5:08 pm
A major conservation project to protect and futureproof the famous pink exterior of Craigievar Castle in Aberdeenshire has begun. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
A major conservation project to protect and futureproof the famous pink exterior of Craigievar Castle in Aberdeenshire has begun. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Works have begun to restore the pink surface at Craigievar Castle.

A major conservation project to protect and futureproof the Aberdeenshire castle’s famous colourful exterior is under way.

It follows a painstaking three-month build of scaffolding that, when laid end-to-end, stretches three times the length of Aberdeen’s Union Street.

The iconic pink castle, said to have inspired Walt Disney’s Cinderella Castle, will also be donning a free-standing seven-storey pink protective mesh for the coming months.

This will provide protection while the skilled and careful restoration of the stunning castle takes place.

During the works, the castle, the shop and the kiosk will be closed until 2024.

Harper and Allan masonry workers Steven Stuart (left) and Lewis Morrison at Craigievar Castle.<br />Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Why is the work needed?

The castle was built in the Scottish Baronial style in 1576, six miles south of Alford

Its famous pink outside was introduced in 1824.

But due to the ancient nature of the building, extensive conservation work is now required.

Craigievar Castle, pictured in 2020, has been a famous north-east attraction due to its iconic pink colour. Image: Visit Aberdeenshire.

The works will be carried out to combat the current and future impact of climate change.

It will also support the National Trust for Scotland, who manages the building, in its objective to stabilise the condition of its estates.

How will Craigievar be restored?

To keep the tones of Craigievar’s walls pink, it will require multiple coats of a special recipe limewash.

Limewash is the traditional method of finishing ancient walls and is used instead of paint to help prevent condensation and dampness by allowing the castle to breathe.

Steven Harper, from specialist Stonemasons repair firm Harper and Allan Masonry, said the limewash needs to be reapplied every 10 to 15 years.

Harper and Allan masonry worker Lewis Morrison working on Craigievar Castle. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

It will also involve a lime harling, which is a finish around the building consisting of a slaked lime and coarse aggregate mortar.

Also included in the repairs is roof work and maintenance to interior plasterwork.

Mr Harper said his company will have half a dozen workers, as well as various subcontractors, on the site over the course of the year.

His company also worked on the renovation project at Braemar castle.

Lost walls to be conserved

In 2021, historians at Craigievar Castle used 3D technology, past archaeological studies and watercolour paintings to discover fortifications at the castle which hinted at a violent history. 

As part of the initiative, the 16th century “barmkin” walls were rediscovered and mapped out.

Now a rarity across historical sites in Scotland, they would have drastically altered the seven-storey tower’s appearance, turning it into a well-guarded courtyard.

The works will also be focusing on conserving these newly discovered walls.

Harper and Allan masonry workers Steven Stuart (left) and Lewis Morrison work on Craigievar Castle. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Make Craigievar ‘Pink Again’

Now the National Trust for Scotland, which is a charity that relies on donations, has launched a “Pink Again” campaign.

They hope the campaign can gather funds to help keep the enchanting castle safe for many generations to come.

The National Trust for Scotland has launched a campaign to restore Craigievar’s pink exterior. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Iain Hawkins, regional director North East for the National Trust for Scotland, said: “Craigievar holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the local community, across Scotland and indeed globally.

“It’s our duty to ensure that this much-loved castle is protected against climate change in a way that is sympathetic to the natural environment and heritage of this magnificent building.”

Visitors will be treated to the grand reveal of the new exterior at a grand unveiling in spring 2024.

To find out more about the campaign, visit the website.

