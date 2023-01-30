[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Works have begun to restore the famous pink surface at Craigievar Castle near Alford.

A major conservation project to protect and futureproof the Aberdeenshire castle’s famous colourful exterior is under way.

It follows a painstaking three-month build of scaffolding that, when laid end-to-end, stretches three times the length of Aberdeen’s Union Street.

The iconic pink castle, said to have inspired Walt Disney’s Cinderella Castle, will also be donning a free-standing seven-storey pink protective mesh.

This will provide protection while the skilled and careful restoration of the stunning castle takes place.

During the works, which will run until next year, the castle, the shop and the kiosk will be closed.

Why is the work needed?

The castle was built in the Scottish Baronial style in 1576 about six miles south of Alford. Its famous pink outside was introduced in 1824.

But due to the ancient nature of the building, extensive conservation work is now required.

The works will be carried out to combat the current and future impact of climate change.

It will also support the National Trust for Scotland, which manages the building, in its objective to stabilise the condition of its estates.

How will Craigievar be restored?

To keep the colour of Craigievar’s walls pink, it will require multiple coats of a special recipe limewash.

Limewash is the traditional method of finishing ancient walls and is used instead of paint to help prevent condensation and dampness by allowing the castle to breathe.

Steven Harper, from specialist stonemasons repair firm Harper and Allan Masonry, said the limewash needs to be reapplied every 10 to 15 years.

It will also involve a lime harling, which is a finish around the building consisting of a slaked lime and coarse aggregate mortar.

Also included in the repairs is roof work and maintenance to interior plasterwork.

Mr Harper said his company will have half a dozen workers, as well as various subcontractors, on the site over the course of the year.

His company also worked on the renovation project at Braemar castle.

Lost walls to be conserved

In 2021, historians at Craigievar Castle used 3D technology, past archaeological studies and watercolour paintings to discover fortifications at the castle which hinted at a violent history.

As part of the initiative, the 16th Century walls were rediscovered and mapped out.

Now a rarity across historical sites in Scotland, they would have drastically altered the seven-storey tower’s appearance, turning it into a well-guarded courtyard.

The current works will also be focusing on conserving these newly discovered walls.

Make Craigievar pink again

Now the National Trust for Scotland, which is a charity that relies on donations, has launched a “Pink Again” campaign.

They hope the campaign can gather funds to help keep the enchanting castle safe for many generations to come.

Iain Hawkins, regional north-east director for the National Trust for Scotland, said: “Craigievar holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the local community, across Scotland and indeed globally.

“It’s our duty to ensure that this much-loved castle is protected against climate change in a way that is sympathetic to the natural environment and heritage of this magnificent building.”

Visitors will be treated to the grand reveal of the new exterior at a grand unveiling in spring 2024.

To find out more about the campaign, visit the website.