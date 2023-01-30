Council staff to get extra holiday to mark King Charles III’s coronation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council staff will get an extra day off to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation later this year.

Members of the local authority’s staff governance committee met this morning and unanimously agreed to grant the additional public holiday.

It means that around 8,000 council staff will be able to mark the historic event on Monday, May 8.

The move will cost the local authority between £23,000 and £25,000 in enhanced pay rates for members of staff who would have to work and provide essential services.

Last week councillors approved plans to close the city’s schools for the day.

However a request will be made to the Scottish Government seeking approval for the extra closure day.

Back in November, the UK and Scottish Governments announced there would be an extended long weekend in May to mark the coronation.

Scottish Ministers said it was “important” that families across the country take part in the coronation celebrations.

They said they were also “supportive” of the days being taken as school holidays.

Meanwhile, any SQA exams planned to take place on the May 8 bank holiday will be rescheduled.

Long weekend to celebrate historic event

Two extra public holiday dates were previously agreed by Aberdeen City Council last year.

Staff and pupils received a day off to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee in June.

Services were also stopped for the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen in September.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6.