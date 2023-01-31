Mystery official: No ‘legal definition’ of outsourcing despite Aberdeen City Council ruling it out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mystery official: No ‘legal definition’ of outsourcing despite Aberdeen City Council ruling it out

By Alastair Gossip
January 31, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 31, 2023, 2:00 pm
Aberdeen City Council refused to name the solicitor, whose input cast doubt on promises over future outsourcing of public services. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council refused to name the solicitor, whose input cast doubt on promises over future outsourcing of public services. Image: DC Thomson.

An unnamed local official has revealed Aberdeen City Council has no “legal definition” of outsourcing – weeks after one of his bosses ruled it out.

The smartly dressed legal officer was put up to answer councillor questions over controversial work to potentially hire outside help to provide key public services.

His words cast new doubt in an already controversial debate over the future of things like social work, the provision of free school meals and the collection of council tax in Aberdeen.

‘Officer 1’ cannot be named, says council

But a city spokesman last night refused to name the mystery man, identified as “Officer 1” on the webcast of Monday’s public meeting of the staff governance committee.

The Press And Journal was told the local authority “wouldn’t expect” the officer to be named – even though it could mean “movement” of council staff if new service providers are found.

No assessment has yet been made as to what it could mean for city workers, citizens and council finances.

The spokesman said he was only able to provide names for staff members at chief officer level or above – despite lower-level staff contributing to public debate on key services.

He added: “‘Legal officer’ is all we can offer you.”

Questions over Aberdeen City Council’s pledge dismissing outsourcing

Labour councillor Deena Tissera, an outspoken critic of the potential review of statutory functions, probed the reasoning behind the exploratory talks.

Councillor Deena Tissera probed the reasoning behind the need for talks on potentially lining up outside bodies to provide key public services in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Councillor Deena Tissera probed the reasoning behind the need for talks on potentially lining up outside bodies to provide key public services in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

So far, councillors have only approved initial talks with the Scottish Government on the prospect of finding external bodies to carry out its legal duties and powers.

Addressing union concerns, council customer services director Andy MacDonald made clear earlier this month: “For the avoidance of doubt, there is no suggestion that services are to be outsourced or privatised.”

Now, the anonymous legal eagle has brought into question what that actually means.

Ms Tissera asked: “According to the Cambridge and Oxford English dictionaries, outsourcing means a situation in which a company employs another organisation to do some of its work rather than using its own employees to do it.

“Would the chief executive agree seeking powers from the Scottish Government to move statutory functions from the council means the definition of outsourcing.”

Hesitancy to answer questions on potential Aberdeen City Council outsourcing

Chief executive Angela Scott shirked the question, querying her own qualifications to give a judgment on legal definitions.

It was then put to the council’s legal officers.

A minute and 35 seconds passed while stumped city lawyers discussed the matter.

The council will not name the solicitor who gave the public meeting of Aberdeen City Council's staff governance committee legal advice. Image: Sasin Paraksa/Shutterstock.
The council will not name the solicitor who gave the public meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s staff governance committee legal advice. Image: Sasin Paraksa/Shutterstock

Despite interim chief governance officer Jenni Lawson dialling into the meeting via video call, it was the bespectacled new face who eventually gave a juridical opinion.

After the pregnant pause, the unnamed taxpayer-paid solicitor said: “I am not aware of there being a legal definition of outsourcing.

“It would be a contractual matter.”

Committee convener Neil Copland reaffirmed there was “no suggestion of outsourcing” as councillors had only resolved to allow “conversations” between officers and ministers at this time.

Who could be lined up to take on the city’s responsibilities?

Last week we revealed the BBC was among the list of otherwise government agencies at this stage, with no further context provided by the council.

The BBC was on a list of potential providers Aberdeen City Council could sign up to take on its legally required public services. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
The BBC was on a list of potential providers Aberdeen City Council could sign up to take on its legally required public services. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.

The list of 25 external organisations was uncovered by Unison through freedom of information legislation.

In response to the corporation’s inclusion, a spokeswoman told The P&J it was “not aware” of any of the duties it carries out by any other Scottish councils.

City chiefs said the list had come from a “desktop exercise for illustrative purposes only”.

‘Outsourcing’ is out but ‘insourcing’ could be in

And while council bosses have ruled out “outsourcing”, the city’s top official has said there is scope for “insourcing”.

Chief executive Angela Scott set out the dire financial straits of the council, which needs to cut £130 million over the next five years to balance the books.

Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott spoke to work on the potential outsourcing - or hiring of outside help - of key public services. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott spoke to work on the potential outsourcing – or hiring of outside help – of key public services. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Approximately £40m of those savings are expected to be made on the wage bill.

Mrs Scott on Monday revealed her hope that there could “absolutely” be scope to bring more into council through the review of statutory functions.

“I think that’s the opportunity we have,” she told councillors.

“You will be familiar with some of the insourcing we have already done in terms of just looking at the building across from us Provost Skene’s House which used kind of council teams in order to deliver that resource.

“Absolutely I think the examination allows both parties to consider where there is a core capability and how we exploit that for the best of our customers and our staff. It’s open on all sides.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Aberdeen University graduate accused of murder told police: 'She's under the kitchen floor'
Wengang Liu admitted employing five illegal workers at his Aberdeen takeaways. Image: DC Thomson.
Boss illegally employed asylum seekers at Aberdeen Chinese takeaways
An artist's impression of the new Inverurie Farmfoods supermarket. Image: Farmfoods
New Inverurie Farmfoods APPROVED 'to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis'
Grab a bite to eat on-the-go or sit in and enjoy a range of food and drink at various venues during Spectra. Image: FreshMex
Our guide to eating out during Spectra in Aberdeen - including the light up…
Kathleen Stevenson, former proprietor of Dunnett the jeweller in Montrose.
Kathleen Stevenson of Aberdeen built successful business in Montrose
This map shows the full extent of the pollution. Image: DC Thomson.
Video: Sewage filters keep washing up from Ellon to Newburgh — here's why
Nina Perrson and James Yorkston are set to play Aberdeen. Photo by Anna Drvnik
UK debut show in Aberdeen for The Cardigans star Nina Perrson and Scottish alt-folk…
Scottish Water are investigating disruption to supply in AB11 area of Aberdeen
Scottish Water repair 'burst waterpipe' in AB11 area of Aberdeen which is causing interruption…
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy

Most Read

1
Anthony Stewart during a 0-0 draw with Ross County for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart LOANED to MK Dons for rest of 2022/23 season
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland celebrates with Robert Lewandowski after a World Cup match against Argentina. Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job
4
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
5
An artist's impression of the new Inverurie Farmfoods supermarket. Image: Farmfoods
New Inverurie Farmfoods APPROVED ‘to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis’
6
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
7
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…
10
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…

More from Press and Journal

Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle shakes Billy Mckay's hand at full-time. Images: SNS Group
Queen's Park could face Scottish Cup exit after 'fielding an ineligible player' in Inverness
Inverness boss Billy Dodds. Images: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds will eye loan moves after Scottish Cup loss to…
Scenes from the Junior Up-Helly-Aa 2023 festival. Here is one of the girls who took part for the first time ever. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Our best images from the fiery climax to Up Helly Aa in Shetland
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals Ross County missed out on three further deadline day deals
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS
Vicente Besuijen leaves Aberdeen for Excelsior Rotterdam loan - with option for permanent move…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to be drawn on whether he'll enter race…
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Cammy Harper goes for goal for Inverness. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen's Park after two late…
Yan Dhanda celebrates netting against Hibernian with Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County up to ninth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Hibernian
Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie's opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers exit Scottish Cup with 3-0 defeat to Ayr United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented