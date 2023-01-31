Power failure causes rail disruption between Dundee and Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Power failure causes rail disruption between Dundee and Aberdeen

By Alasdair Clark
January 31, 2023, 1:58 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 2:53 pm
ScotRail sign
ScotRail services north of Montrose have been hit by disruption. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen have been disrupted due to a power failure.

Disruption is expected to last until around 3pm, with services between Dundee and Aberdeen unable to operate.

Services between Glasgow Queen Street, Perth and Dundee are also affected by the line closure north of Montrose.

The fault was reported at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The rail operator says replacement buses have been organised for travellers who are impacted, with CityLink accepting ScotRail tickets between Aberdeen and Dundee.

A message on the ScotRail website says: “We’ve had a report of a power supply failure in the Laurencekirk area.

“We’re not able to run trains between Dundee and Aberdeen until this is repaired.

“Our staff have been mobilised and will arrive on site shortly.”

More to follow. 

