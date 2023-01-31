Power failure causes rail disruption between Dundee and Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen have been disrupted due to a power failure.

Disruption is expected to last until around 3pm, with services between Dundee and Aberdeen unable to operate.

Services between Glasgow Queen Street, Perth and Dundee are also affected by the line closure north of Montrose.

The fault was reported at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The rail operator says replacement buses have been organised for travellers who are impacted, with CityLink accepting ScotRail tickets between Aberdeen and Dundee.

UPDATE: x1 RS Coach will be on site at Aberdeen for 13:50.

x1JD Pearce Coach will be on site at Aberdeen for 14:00.

x1 Merlin Travel Coach will be on site at Dundee for 14:20.

x1 Lothian bus will be on site at Dundee for 14:30. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 31, 2023

A message on the ScotRail website says: “We’ve had a report of a power supply failure in the Laurencekirk area.

“We’re not able to run trains between Dundee and Aberdeen until this is repaired.

“Our staff have been mobilised and will arrive on site shortly.”

More to follow.