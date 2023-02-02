Teen, 14, charged following knife scare at Peterhead Academy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a knife scare at Peterhead Academy.

Reports of a teenager carrying a knife on Tuesday locked down the school in Aberdeenshire.

After word spread the teen was reportedly armed, management staff called the police at around 2.20pm and told other teachers to secure their classrooms.

Staff are then said to have managed to disarm the boy before officers arrived on scene.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Praise for teachers

Parents of students affected by the incident praised staff for managing the situation in a “calm manner at the time”.

However, Banff and Buchan David Duguid MP described it as a “shocking incident” and said many staff, parents and pupils were alarmed by it.

He said: “I commend the staff at the school for ensuring the pupils were kept safe but the staff shouldn’t be exposed to this danger either.”

On Tuesday, police confirmed a 14-year-old boy had been arrested. An update was issued today to say he had now been charged.

A report has been sent to the relevant authorities.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a teenager with a knife at a school in Peterhead around 2.20pm on Tuesday, January 31.

“Officers attended and a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection and a report has been sent to the relevant authorities.”