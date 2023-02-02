Aberdeenshire schoolboy, 13, cuts ribbon on new Cancer Research UK superstore after brave battle with disease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire schoolboy, 13, cuts ribbon on new Cancer Research UK superstore after brave battle with disease

By Denny Andonova
February 2, 2023, 7:52 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 8:22 pm
Aberdeenshire teenager Luke McAuliffe who is recovering from cancer joined Dr Shin-ichiro Hiraga to officially open Scotland's largest Cancer Research UK superstore at Boulevard Retail Park, Aberdeen. Image: Simon Price/Supplied.
Aberdeenshire teenager Luke McAuliffe who is recovering from cancer joined Dr Shin-ichiro Hiraga to officially open Scotland's largest Cancer Research UK superstore at Boulevard Retail Park, Aberdeen. Image: Simon Price/Supplied.

An Aberdeenshire schoolboy has cut the ribbon on a new superstore dedicated to saving lives after courageously battling cancer himself for three years.

Luke McAuliffe was invited as a guest of honour at the opening ceremony of Cancer Research UK’s biggest store in Scotland, which will fund research into the disease.

The Mearns Academy pupil joined scientist Dr Shin-ichiro Hiraga as the brand new store at the Boulevard Retail Park in Aberdeen opened its doors to customers today.

The superstore is more than five times the size of a normal Cancer Research UK shop and follows the success of five others in several locations across Scotland.

Rugby fan Luke attended the ceremony with his mum Lisa, 40, and older sister Arwen, 15, for a “special day out after a few tough years”.

The 13-year-old said: “When my mum told me that Cancer Research UK was asking me to open their new superstore, I was shocked. This isn’t something you do every day so I was super excited and nervous.”

Luke’s journey with cancer

Luke was first diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour (NET) in 2019 after suffering severe stomach pain.

A scan showed a tumour at the top of his pancreas and he was taken to London’s King’s College hospital for a surgery to remove the growth.

This included removing the head of his pancreas, the first part of his gallbladder and the bile duct. The treatment was successful and Luke recovered well.

But two years later, another few scans showed tumours had spread into his liver and in January last year he returned to the same hospital for a second operation.

Luke McAuliffe with his mum, Lisa, and older sister, Arwen. Image: Simon Price/CRUK

His biggest pillar of support throughout his battle with the disease were his love for rugby and friends at Montrose Rugby Club, and his family.

Following a successful treatment, Luke is now on the mend receiving monthly injections and has returned to the rugby pitch to enjoy his favourite sport.

He said: “I’ve been helped through treatment by my family and my amazing friends at Montrose Rugby Club. I love rugby and the sport kept me going even during the difficult days in hospital.

“It feels great to be playing rugby again and to be here today to give something back.”

Luke fought cancer courageously and is now recovering well. Image: Simon Price/CRUK

His mum, Lisa, added: “I’m so proud of our very own Luke and how he’s coped with everything. No child should ever have to go through cancer.

“Since our own cancer journey began we’ve met many who have either received treatment or know someone close to them who has been affected by the disease.

“Without fantastic charities like Cancer Research UK, many of the treatments available today wouldn’t be possible.”

Crucial boost for cancer research

With around 33,200 people diagnosed with cancer every year in Scotland, Cancer Research UK is determined to continue its mission of funding life-saving research.

The charity’s work so far has led to more than 50 cancer drugs used across the UK – and around the world – from chemotherapies to new-generation precision treatments.

An eight-strong team of  scientists from the Donaldson laboratory at Aberdeen University – including Dr Hiraga – will now lead a project into cancer prevention.

Luke McAuliffe cancer research
Luke McAuliffe and Dr Shin-ichiro Hiraga. Image: Simon Price/CRUK

The team has been awarded a £1.5m grant from the charity to discover more on how cells become cancerous and how treatments could target a patient’s tumours better.

Dr Hiraga thanked everybody in the north-east for their generosity and said: “Understanding how tumours develop is a vital part of the fight against cancer.

He said: “Our research focuses on a specific molecule that plays an important role in the development of all types of cancer, particularly breast, bowel, lung and endocrine cancers.

“It controls how cell DNA is copied and repaired. This process allows cells to grow but if they go wrong, it can cause cells to grow out of control, which can lead to cancer.

“If we can work out how this process goes wrong and stop it from happening, then it has great potential to improve cancer treatments. We are moving closer to this goal.”

Appeal for donations and volunteers

The Aberdeen superstore will be open Monday to Saturday, 9am until 6pm, and on Sundays, 10am to 6pm.

People will be able to buy everything from furniture to electrical items, clothing, soft furnishings and gifts – with all profits going to fund crucial research.

The charity is now looking for donations of  furniture, good-quality clothes, shoes, bags, books and homeware, as well as more volunteers to help at the store.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented