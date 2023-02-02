Aberdeenshire interior designer turned artist wins award at major exhibition for work inspired by Western Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire interior designer turned artist wins award at major exhibition for work inspired by Western Isles

By Lottie Hood
February 2, 2023, 7:16 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 7:29 pm
Artist Susan Macintosh has been awarded an RSW Watermark Award. Image: RSW.
Artist Susan Macintosh has been awarded an RSW Watermark Award. Image: RSW.

An Aberdeenshire woman who switched careers to become an artist has won an award for a painting inspired by the Western Isles.

Susan Macintosh was already celebrating after being made a member of Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolour (RSW) when she heard the good news.

Ms Macintosh, who lives near Bellabeg in Strathdon, has been awarded a RSW Watermark Award at the Open Annual Exhibition of RSW for her painting called Early Rain, North Uist.

The exhibition is a major showcase in Scotland for artists working in water-based media and is in its 142nd year.

Including over 300 paintings, the show is being hosted at the Royal Scottish Academy building on Princes Street, in Edinburgh this year until February 16.

Inspired by visits to the Western Isles

Susan Mcintosh won the award for her painting named after North Uist. Image: FLPA/Shutterstock

The artist admitted she was delighted at the news as the show is her favourite exhibition.

Ms Mcintosh said: “It was great to be admitted to membership, and winning a prize on top of that is fantastic.

“The RSW show is my favourite exhibition of the year, it’s really inspiring. I go round looking at lots of paintings and saying ‘I wish I’d painted that'”

The Moray College UHI graduate had previously worked in interior design and was put off from going to art college at the time by a career advisor.

She said: “I nearly went to art school when I left school, but the careers adviser said it wasn’t going to be a good idea.

“Studying at the University of Highlands and Islands was very good, we had small classes and very good tutors.”

In RSW’s exhibition this year, Ms Mcintosh has three “large-scale” paintings all inspired by visits to the Western Isles.

She said: “I love going out to the islands, the light there is especially good, and working with watercolour is the ideal way to explore that.

“I like putting all my ideas in a painting, landscape, philosophy, how I feel, what the light’s doing, all in one place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as 'unacceptable' visual impact is more…
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
Aberdeenshire teenager Luke McAuliffe who is recovering from cancer joined Dr Shin-ichiro Hiraga to officially open Scotland's largest Cancer Research UK superstore at Boulevard Retail Park, Aberdeen. Image: Simon Price/Supplied.
Aberdeenshire schoolboy, 13, cuts ribbon on new Cancer Research UK superstore after brave battle…
The Suez recycling centre in Altens was destroyed by fire in July last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cause of Aberdeen recycling centre fire may never be known due to damaged state…
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
A Lossiemouth seafood restaurant wants its customers to pay in cash - should you?
Police at the scene of the crash at the junction between Oscar Road and Grampian Place in Torry. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Torry residents call for action at 'horrendous' junction following motorbike crash
fantastic planet spectra aberdeen
Giant visitors from afar to descend on Aberdeen as part of Spectra
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women's toilets of Dunelm
A 14-year-old has been charged following the incident at Peterhead Academy on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Teen, 14, charged following knife scare at Peterhead Academy

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
A Lossiemouth seafood restaurant wants its customers to pay in cash – should you?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles of Aberdeen, in the North Sea.
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Police say they appreciate every bit of information handed to them. Image: Shutterstock.
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Post Thumbnail
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Axe threat neighbour fined and ordered to surrender Viking weapon
VOrkney Ferries Task Force
Council optimism after eleventh-hour Orkney ferries taskforce meeting
The Highland League Weekly Friday preview for February 3 is available to watch now.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 3 - completely free to view!

Editor's Picks

Most Commented