News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

All you need to know about Aberdeen's festival of light Spectra

By Danica Ollerova
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.

Scotland’s festival of light Spectra is coming to Aberdeen later this week.

From where you’ll be able to see stunning light installations, to which artists will be part of the festival, read on for all you need to know about Spectra.

What is Spectra?

Spectra is a popular urban light festival that will bring four days of family-friendly fun to the north-east.

When will the festival take place?

From Thursday February 9 to Sunday February 12 – between 6.30pm and 10pm – Spectra will light up the winter nights in Aberdeen.

Nature Nocturnal from the Lantern Company. Image: Supplied by Corner Shop PR.

Which Aberdeen buildings will light up this February?

This year the festival will be showcasing works in three key sites: Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Broad Street, including Marischal College.

What will be on display?

  • Parer Studio’s Fantastic Planet

Fantastic Planet is an illuminated large-scale public installation created by Australian artist Amanda Parer. Four large-scale human-like figures – which will settle in Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Marischal College – will playfully encourage people to envision the future of their home planet.

Fantastic Planet will see huge humanoids descend on the centre of Aberdeen for Spectra. Image: Supplied by Corner Shop PR.
  • This Is Loop’s Pulse

Broad Street will be transformed by mirrored light sculpture Pulse. Twelve giant hoops covered in mirrors stretch out into a winding tunnel, becoming a contemplative place for visitors of all ages, both day and night.

aberdeen spectra
This Is Loop’s Pulse is currently being built on Broad Street. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
  •  Illumaphonium

Illumaphonium is a dynamic and interactive, multi-sensory, music-making installation. The mesmerising artwork consists of two hundred illuminated chime bars that respond to touch.

spectra aberdeen
Illumaphonium will be part of this year’s Spectra. Image: Supplied by Corner Shop PR.
  • Illuminos’ The Waxwing Wanes + Nøkken

The façade of His Majesty’s Theatre will be home to a special new projected art commission, The Waxwing Wanes. This stunning work by Illuminos, reflects on changing climate, with a new composition by composer and harpist Allie Robertson.

Illuminos will also light up Marischal College with Nøkken, based around a shape-shifting, Kelpie-like freshwater spirit, from the shared folklore of Scotland and the Nordic nations.

Illuminos’ The Waxwing Wanes. Image: Supplied by Spectra.
Illuminos will also light up Marischal College with Nøkken. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
  • Limbic Cinema’s Circa

Circa is a light sculpture of 12 fixtures creating a three-dimensional clock reflecting Aberdeen’s light and dark cycles over a year, with a soundscape from Joe Acheson of Hidden Orchestra.

Limbic Cinema’s Circa. Image: Supplied by Corner Shop PR.
  • Lantern Company’s Nature Nocturnal 

Nature Nocturnal will bring illuminated plants, insects and wildlife to Union Terrace Gardens, creating a luminous lantern walk in the nocturnal natural world.

Lantern Company’s Nature Nocturnal. Image: Supplied by Corner Shop PR.
  • Sound Intervention’s Luminosi Trees + Project Bikes

Luminosi Trees – six-metre high jellyfish-like structures also located in Union Terrace Gardens – will aim to create an absorbing and calming space, with sound-responsive LEDs creating an ever-changing pattern.

In addition, Sound Intervention’s popular electric trikes will travel along Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate projecting colourful animations with accompanying soundscape

spectra aberdeen
Luminosi Trees are currently being set up in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
  • Vincent James’s Home Fronts

For Spectra 2023 Vincent has created a series of animated installations for Union Terrace Gardens. A combination of drawing, collage and stop-motion animation will bring the gardens’ archway spaces to life.

Is there a map?

Yes, you can see where each artwork will be on display below.

spectra aberdeen

What about other events?

Also part of Spectra on Broad Street will be resident storyteller Pauline Cordiner, alongside Lindsey Gibb, telling tales for all ages in English, Scots, and Doric.

Marischal College Quad will be home to live performances by Aberdeen’s Fusion Youth Dance Company, premiering a new outdoor work in response to the Fantastic Planet installation.

Facepainter Ulianka will also make a welcome return to Spectra. She will create UV light-activated designs for both big and little kids.

Who’s behind Aberdeen’s Spectra?

Spectra is delivered by Aberdeen City Council and created in collaboration with leading arts production company Curated Place.

Andy Brydon, director of Curated Place, said: “Spectra is packed with extraordinary work from some truly astounding artists and creatives, with something for everyone to enjoy, and we’re excited to once again light up some of the city’s spectacular streets and landmarks in wonderful new ways.”

Click here for more information about the festival.

