Aberdeenshire breakfast club on brink of collapse due to ‘crippling’ £12,000 council charges

An Aberdeenshire breakfast and after school club is under threat of closure after it was forced to pay more than £12,000 for council rent charges.

The committee running Kemnay Breakfast and After School Club (KBASC) said it was “beyond devastated” to announce the charity is on the brink of collapse.

Based at the village’s primary school, the club offers childcare to dozens of youngsters from both Kemnay and Alehousewells Primary Schools before and following classes.

In a letter to parents, they have said they are now at risk of shutting their doors permanently at the end of the month.

The lack of financial support following several difficult years during Covid and the council’s “crippling” charges to use the school premises were blamed.

‘To say we are beyond devastated is an understatement’

In the last seven months, the club has paid more than £12,000 for rent, with more than £2,500 due by the end of the month.

Aberdeenshire Council first introduced the charges, which work per hour per room, in 2021, despite the club’s concerns this could “break” them and put them out of business.

However, a council spokesman stressed lets charges for education facilities are applied consistently across all settings, and there is support available for those struggling.

In a letter to parents, the KBASC committee said their financial losses in the last few months could put them at risk of “operating insolvent” if they don’t close doors.

They wrote: “The club has been running at a loss for a while and unfortunately we are now in a position where keeping the club open past the end of February 2023 cannot be guaranteed.

“To say that we are beyond devastated as a group that it may come to this is an understatement.

“The decision by the council to charge us rent for the first time has been crippling for clubs of all types across Aberdeenshire.

“We have worked hard since Covid to stay open when other clubs have had to close but we are now in an environment where the effects from Covid are still here but the financial support is not.”

Aberdeenshire Council insists there is support available

The committee added they are exploring all options to keep the club open and viable and are currently discussing possible solutions with the council.

They stressed all outstanding financial commitments will be kept to parents and staff, should the club be forced to close at the end of the month.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said there is a range of support available for charitable groups, such as KBASC, and they are looking at ways to reduce the charges.

He said: “Aberdeenshire Council charges for lets in education facilities on a cost recovery basis and lets charges are applied consistently across all settings, although there are different concessionary arrangements.

“Where groups or organisation are experiencing financial difficulties or operating challenges, we can and do provide a range of different support.

“Groups/organisation can apply for sustainability grants of up to £10,000. These grants are designed to support groups/organisation in the short-term and to give them time to improve their business model.

“We also provide advice and guidance around those business models, and can also refer groups/organisations to Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action (AVA) who provide support to community groups looking for funding and business models.

“Officers routinely work with groups/organisations to look at ways to reduce lets charges by changing space and time requirements.”