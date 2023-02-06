Police investigating death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Peterhead.

Officers said they were investigating the death of a 52-year-old on Ives Road. They have not given any indication on the cause of death.

Emergency services were called to an incident at 9.31pm on Sunday.

Eye witnesses are reporting a heavy presence from police in the Ives Road area.

A police cordon has been put up at both ends of the town centre street, and residents have reported a “white tent” in the street.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS)was called at the same time to assist police in dealing with an incident.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were called at 9.31pm to assist with a police incident.”

A local resident said there was a huge police presence in the area. They said: “I have never seen anything like it in my life – it was like watching TV. ”

