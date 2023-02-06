Police investigating death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police investigating death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead

By Louise Glen
February 6, 2023, 6:30 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 8:17 am
Police are at the scene. Image: Stock.
Police are at the scene. Image: Stock.

An investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Peterhead.

Officers said they were investigating the death of a 52-year-old on Ives Road. They have not given any indication on the cause of death.

Emergency services were called to an incident at 9.31pm on Sunday.

Eye witnesses are reporting a heavy presence from police in the Ives Road area.

A police cordon has been put up at both ends of the town centre street, and residents have reported a “white tent” in the street.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS)was called at the same time to assist police in dealing with an incident.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were called at 9.31pm to assist with a police incident.”

A local resident said there was a huge police presence in the area. They said: “I have never seen anything like it in my life – it was like watching TV. ”

More to follow as we get it.

