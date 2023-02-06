Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance records busiest year on record with hundreds of Aberdeen call-outs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Demand on Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance continues to rise after it records its busiest year ever on its 10th anniversary.

Last year there was a 19% increase increase in calls from the previous year with 967 scrambles by the Perth and Aberdeen crews.

These comprised 447 from Aberdeen, including 316 by the north-east helicopter air ambulance and 131 by the group’s rapid response vehicle.

Aberdeen crews took to the air with a specialist clinical care team on board on 123 occasions, effectively taking the A&E department to the scene.

A total of 145 patients were airlifted to advanced hospital care.

Figures just released show that during 2022, the charity airlifted more patients than ever before to often-critical hospital care.

The most common call-outs from Aberdeen included road traffic collisions, falls, industrial accidents and equestrian-related injuries.

Road collisions – 108

Falls – 37

Industrial accidents – 14

Crews in Aberdeen and Perth spent an incredible 700 hours in the air during 2022, covering nearly 92,000 miles – an increase of more than 7% from the previous year.

Charity’s vital role

SCAA chief executive David Craig said: “The growing reliance on SCAA, working closely with the Scottish Ambulance Service, shows what a vital role the charity plays in saving and improving lives in Scotland.

“Thousands of patients across the whole of Scotland and its many islands owe their life to the fast intervention of SCAA.

“The demand on our service has never been greater and our crews continue to respond impressively to deliver more emergency care year on year.

“Our record deployment to high-acuity trauma and time-critical illness shows the demanding role our teams fulfil – day in and day out.”

A local fisherman recently stepped forward to help carry a patient from his house on #Iona into our air ambulance. SCAA then airlifted the patient to advanced care at Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban in under 20 minutes. Please support us if you can: https://t.co/xJWv6n8x0D pic.twitter.com/2asnhAGZE2 — SCAA (@ScotAirAmb) February 1, 2023

‘Ever-increasing workload’

This year, SCAA is marking its 10th anniversary, with Mr Craig expressing his gratitude towards those who continue to fund their service.

He added: “Throughout those 10 years, our supporters have kept SCAA in their hearts and contributed magnificently to ensure we were there for those most in need.

“With their ongoing generosity, SCAA will continue to respond to an ever-increasing workload throughout 2023 and beyond.”

Last week, a heartbroken family thanked SCAA for giving them a chance to say goodbye to toddler following a Highland crash.

Iain Mackay from Wick was just weeks away from his third birthday when he was airlifted to hospital following an accident on the A99 at Occumster.

His mum Ashlyne Mackay was flown straight to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, before being transferred to Glasgow to say goodbye to her son.

Now, Ian’s grandmother Rebecca Hutson is raising funds for the SCAA for saving her daughter and giving her the chance to kiss her beloved grandson goodbye.

‘Family owes air ambulance everything’

A Dornoch man and his brother are also raising funds for the SCAA after the charity saved his 11-year old daughter Keira’s life following crash near Roybridge.

Tom Hanratty and his brother Michael are set to embark on a 250 mile expedition over 14 days.

Mr Hanratty said: “Keira was critically injured in that accident and required speedy transfer to hospital and life-saving surgery. Our family owes the air ambulance service everything for saving my daughter.

“She’s made a remarkable recovery, although she still has scarring and suffers from anxiety in the car.

“The fact that we have her with us, however, is thanks to the amazing work of the air ambulances and their crews.”