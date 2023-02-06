Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance records busiest year on record with hundreds of Aberdeen call-outs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance records busiest year on record with hundreds of Aberdeen call-outs

By Chloe Irvine
February 6, 2023, 11:11 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 2:14 pm
SCAA crew walking out of helicopter
SCAA records its busiest year ever. Image supplied by SCAA

Demand on Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance continues to rise after it records its busiest year ever on its 10th anniversary.

Last year there was a 19% increase increase in calls from the previous year with 967 scrambles by the Perth and Aberdeen crews.

These comprised 447 from Aberdeen, including 316 by the north-east helicopter air ambulance and 131 by the group’s rapid response vehicle.

Aberdeen crews took to the air with a specialist clinical care team on board on 123 occasions, effectively taking the A&E department to the scene.

A total of 145 patients were airlifted to advanced hospital care.

Figures just released show that during 2022, the charity airlifted more patients than ever before to often-critical hospital care.

The most common call-outs from Aberdeen included road traffic collisions, falls, industrial accidents and equestrian-related injuries.

  • Road collisions – 108
  • Falls – 37
  • Industrial accidents – 14

Crews in Aberdeen and Perth spent an incredible 700 hours in the air during 2022, covering nearly 92,000 miles – an increase of more than 7% from the previous year.

Charity’s vital role

SCAA chief executive David Craig said: “The growing reliance on SCAA, working closely with the Scottish Ambulance Service, shows what a vital role the charity plays in saving and improving lives in Scotland.

“Thousands of patients across the whole of Scotland and its many islands owe their life to the fast intervention of SCAA.

“The demand on our service has never been greater and our crews continue to respond impressively to deliver more emergency care year on year.

“Our record deployment to high-acuity trauma and time-critical illness shows the demanding role our teams fulfil – day in and day out.”

‘Ever-increasing workload’

This year, SCAA is marking its 10th anniversary, with Mr Craig expressing his gratitude towards those who continue to fund their service.

He added: “Throughout those 10 years, our supporters have kept SCAA in their hearts and contributed magnificently to ensure we were there for those most in need.

“With their ongoing generosity, SCAA will continue to respond to an ever-increasing workload throughout 2023 and beyond.”

Last week, a heartbroken family thanked SCAA for giving them a chance to say goodbye to toddler following a Highland crash.

Iain Mackay from Wick was just weeks away from his third birthday when he was airlifted to hospital following an accident on the A99 at Occumster.

Crews spent more than 700 hours in the air during 2022. Image: SCAA

His mum Ashlyne Mackay was flown straight to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, before being transferred to Glasgow to say goodbye to her son.

Now, Ian’s grandmother Rebecca Hutson is raising funds for the SCAA for saving her daughter and giving her the chance to kiss her beloved grandson goodbye.

‘Family owes air ambulance everything’

A Dornoch man and his brother are also raising funds for the SCAA after the charity saved his 11-year old daughter Keira’s life following crash near Roybridge.

Tom Hanratty and his brother Michael are set to embark on a 250 mile expedition over 14 days.

Men standing before a helicopter with one sitting in a kayak
Brothers Tom, in kayak, and Michael, standing right, are joined by SCAA crew – pilot Captain Al Byers and paramedics John Pritchard and Gillian Thomson.

Mr Hanratty said: “Keira was critically injured in that accident and required speedy transfer to hospital and life-saving surgery. Our family owes the air ambulance service everything for saving my daughter.

“She’s made a remarkable recovery, although she still has scarring and suffers from anxiety in the car.

“The fact that we have her with us, however, is thanks to the amazing work of the air ambulances and their crews.”

