Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Labour promises to fight for £2 cap on single bus fares – but won’t say how they’d pay for it

By Alastair Gossip
February 8, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 8, 2023, 11:56 am
Labour - a minority group on the city council - is promising to campaign for a £2 cap on single adult fares on buses in Aberdeen. It would be the first stop on the road to free-for-all buses in the Granite City. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Labour is still promising to push for free-for-all bus travel for city residents – but party chiefs are refusing to show us their sums.

Graeme Lawrence, a former councillor looking to regain a seat in the Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone by-election, has revealed the first stop on the road to free buses would be a £2 cap on fares.

Free bus travel for Aberdonians not covered by the national concessionary schemes was Labour’s key pledge ahead of last year’s local elections.

While they increased their number to 11, they lost control of the city council to an SNP and Liberal Democrat coalition.

Despite that, Mr Lawrence has said if elected he will help his colleagues press for a citywide price limit on tickets.

All’s fare in love, war (and politics?)… as Aberdeen Labour refuses to share their £2 single-fare bus ticket maths

It is a step towards free-for-all bus travel, which his party priced at £16m a year as a manifesto pledge last spring.

However, critics worried it could cost a lot more. It could be more like £30m.

Whether the maths adds up – and how much a £2 cap on single-fare bus tickets could cost the Aberdeen taxpayer – is not being shared.

“The budget is in March,” a spokesman told us.

Councillors will need to cut millions from city spending when they meet next month.

Bucksburn local Graeme Lawrence is standing for Aberdeen Labour in the Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone by-election. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Mr Lawrence, who has lived in Bucksburn for 50 years, said: “No one needs to tell voters in Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone about the challenges and the difficulties that we collectively face right now.

“This by-election comes during the worst cost-of-living crisis that people across the country have seen in decades.

“It’s clear to anyone with eyes in their head that the SNP and the Tories have abandoned communities like ours.

“They’re too busy putting all their energy into endless constitutional wrangling, whilst the rest of us suffer the consequences.”

Setting himself apart from that, Mr Lawrence said he would focus on creating opportunities for children, tackling the cost of living and standing up for public services.

Haud the bus: Aberdeen Labour candidate’s dig prompts Conservative anger

But his Conservative rival for the seat, Akila Kanthaswamy accused him of issuing a “cookie cutter” press release, which “speaks volumes” of the attention Labour is paying to the issues in Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone.

She said: “It’s fitting Mr Lawrence mentions energy – Labour abandoned north-east oil and gas workers years ago.

“Aberdeen Labour watched in horror as their regional MSP recently advocated the end of private enterprise along with all North Sea exploration.

“The Scottish Conservatives have been the only party to stand up to the SNP-Greens student politics threatening Aberdeen.”

The SNP was invited to comment too.

£2 single-fare bus tickets already introduced by Labour mayors in England

In England, more than 130 bus firms have capped single adult fares at £2 for the first three months of 2023.

Adult single local bus fares have been capped fares at £2 on a more permanent basis in Manchester, Liverpool and West Yorkshire. All three are run by Labour mayors.

Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett and by-election candidate Graeme Lawrence when both won election in the Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone in 2012. Image: Jim Reid/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett said: “These maximum bus fares have worked well in other Labour-controlled local authorities in England and we believe Aberdeen citizens would welcome such an offer.

“Our preferred position would be to provide free bus travel right across our city.

“However, this proposal would be the first stop on the journey to providing free bus travel for all.

“We can make this happen but it will require support from the current SNP-led administration.”

Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone by-election on February 23

A by-election will be held on Thursday, February 23 to replace Conservative councillor Avril Mackenzie, who died last year.

The SNP holds two of the ward’s four seats, while Mr Crockett retained the other last year.

A full list of candidates standing for the vacant Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone seat:

Charlie Abel, Alba Party

Tomasz Brzezinski, SNP

Mevrick Fernandes, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Sylvia Hardie, Scottish Greens

Akila Kanthaswamy, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Graeme Lawrence, Aberdeen Labour

Simon McLean, independent

Amy-Marie Stratton, Scottish Family Party

