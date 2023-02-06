Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street

By Ben Hendry
February 6, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 6:35 pm
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
The Greggs in Aberdeen's Trinity Centre could relocate onto Union Street under new plans. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Bakery giant Greggs wants to transform the former Boots shop on Aberdeen’s Union Street into a new branch.

The popular purveyor of sticky buns and sausage rolls has unveiled plans for the vacant Granite Mile unit.

Boots announced the closure of the chemist just along from the Trinity Centre and beneath Travelodge last April.

The former Boots was between Millets and Barclays at 161 Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Greggs recently saw sales soar by 23% after opening scores of new stores.

Bosses also attributed the success to punters opting for cheaper treats during the cost-of-living crisis.

Now the Newcastle-based chain has submitted proposals to Aberdeen City Council to turn the old Boots into its latest acquisition.

How will Union Street Greggs affect Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre?

If approved, the outlet would be the second Greggs on Union Street, with another near the bottom of the thoroughfare.

This design image shows how the vacant unit could be done up:

The new Union Street Greggs would fill an unwelcome gap on Aberdeen’s Union Street, but will create another nearby. Image: Greggs

The plans will mean the relocation of the branch within the Trinity Centre, just yards away from the closed Boots.

A Greggs spokeswoman said: “Our current shop in the Trinity Centre will be closing and all staff will be relocated to either the new shop or another shop in Aberdeen city centre.”

The unit is currently one of many abandoned eyesores along the Granite Mile. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The bakery there is next to the former Debenhams.

Its proposed closure could be another blow for the centre that recently lost the Mostyn Mckenzie shoe shop and faces an uncertain future.

Property investment firm Sheridan Keane Real Estate Investment has been marketing the Trinity Centre on its website since September, and it’s now listed as “under offer”.

Greggs is on a roll at the moment, and a second presence on Union Street could boost its Aberdeen takings. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council previously “categorically” ruled out buying it. 

But the plans could boost the struggling Union Street, which has now reached crisis point after years of stagnation.

Do you want to see another Greggs on Union Street? Let us know in our comments section below

You can see the plans for yourself here.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The video was played on a billboard in Times Square, New York. Image: Scott Anderson.
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
Historians refuse to give up hope that a missing Peterhead painting could be found
Mystery continues over missing Peterhead masterpiece with 'no useful information' unearthed one year on
Allan Thompson, also known as Bates, as he looked when he was convicted of rape and now. Image: Northumbria Police/ Facebook.
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing
jersey boys aberdeen
Jersey Boys star Blair Gibson on Aberdeen, cruise ships and rowdy audiences
A small stretch of the A948, between the roundabout on the A90 and the roundabout next to the park and ride, is closed all week while roadworks are carried out. Image: Google Maps.
Motorists face week of delays due to resurfacing works on Ellon road
St Fittick's Park protest
St Fittick’s Park campaigners stage 'picnic' protest outside Holyrood to fight ETZ plans
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate Andrew Innes guilty of murder of mum and toddler
Sarah Craig attacked refugees outside the Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Racist jailed for unprovoked assault on vulnerable refugees on Aberdeen street
Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
First Spectra artists arrive in Aberdeen to kick off festival of light
The jury has been directed to find Andrew Innes guilty of murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Jury directed to find Aberdeen graduate guilty of double murder

Most Read

1
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The A82 got a surprise mention on a popular Canadian podcast, but the quotes will not be adorning a Visit Scotland billboard anytime soon. Picture shows; The A82 near Loch Ness and Canadian podcast host Steve Dangle. n/a. Supplied by Steve Dangle podcast/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on…
2
Post Thumbnail
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
3
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Three men arrested following death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
4
Sarah Craig attacked refugees outside the Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Racist jailed for unprovoked assault on vulnerable refugees on Aberdeen street
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate Andrew Innes guilty of murder of mum and toddler
6
Adrian Pearson made foul-mouthed threats to photographers as he was led away to prison. Image: DC Thomson.
Foul-mouthed Aberdeen man faked seizure in front of funeral mourners
7
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock applauds the fans after the 3-1 win against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Mattie Pollock goal for Aberdeen v Motherwell should have stood, with obvious…
6
8
The opening of the Inn at Port nan Gael and a new campsite will help to put Pennygahel on the remote Ross of Mull back on the map.
Putting Pennyghael back on the map with inn and campsite
9
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
10
Allan Thompson, also known as Bates, as he looked when he was convicted of rape and now. Image: Northumbria Police/ Facebook.
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
Post Thumbnail
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Aberdeen University graduate…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists display against Rangers can boost team for steady…
Green Party member steps in to help residents save 60ft Beech tree from their fear-stricken neighbour's incessant felling plot. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Moray councillor backs bid to save 100-year-old Beech tree in Nairn
Barrhead Travel has released its list of Summer holiday destinations for Aberdonians. A view of the beach at Camp de Mar on the island of Mallorca. Image: Shutterstock
Top 10 holiday destination for Aberdonians revealed - is this where you have booked…
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell on her pride at making 100 competitive appearances for…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Prof David Worthington published his new book on the Maverick Minister Rev James Fraser Picture shows; Prof David Worthington. Dingwall. Supplied by UHI Date; Unknown
Maverick minister proves you can live a 'significant' life in the Highlands
Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie; award-winning fiddle player Duncan Chisholm and Highland Industrial Supplies director Garry MacKintosh following the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup draw at Urquhart Castle. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Urquhart Castle is venue as Sutherland Cup draw opens up path through to…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen's game changer in No. 6 role, says…
Andrew Tate is currently detained in Romania (Image: Alex Nicodim/SIPA/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Misogyny is taking hold in Scottish schools while gender reform distracts and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented