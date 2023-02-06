Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bakery giant Greggs wants to transform the former Boots shop on Aberdeen’s Union Street into a new branch.

The popular purveyor of sticky buns and sausage rolls has unveiled plans for the vacant Granite Mile unit.

Boots announced the closure of the chemist just along from the Trinity Centre and beneath Travelodge last April.

Greggs recently saw sales soar by 23% after opening scores of new stores.

Bosses also attributed the success to punters opting for cheaper treats during the cost-of-living crisis.

Now the Newcastle-based chain has submitted proposals to Aberdeen City Council to turn the old Boots into its latest acquisition.

How will Union Street Greggs affect Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre?

If approved, the outlet would be the second Greggs on Union Street, with another near the bottom of the thoroughfare.

This design image shows how the vacant unit could be done up:

The plans will mean the relocation of the branch within the Trinity Centre, just yards away from the closed Boots.

A Greggs spokeswoman said: “Our current shop in the Trinity Centre will be closing and all staff will be relocated to either the new shop or another shop in Aberdeen city centre.”

The bakery there is next to the former Debenhams.

Its proposed closure could be another blow for the centre that recently lost the Mostyn Mckenzie shoe shop and faces an uncertain future.

Property investment firm Sheridan Keane Real Estate Investment has been marketing the Trinity Centre on its website since September, and it’s now listed as “under offer”.

Aberdeen City Council previously “categorically” ruled out buying it.

But the plans could boost the struggling Union Street, which has now reached crisis point after years of stagnation.

You can see the plans for yourself here.