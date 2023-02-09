Bongo’s Bingo to bring May Day mayhem to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bongo’s Bingo to bring May Day mayhem to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
February 9, 2023, 5:00 pm
Bongo's Bingo to return to Aberdeen.
Bongo's Bingo to return to Aberdeen. Image: James Chapman.

With all Bongo’s Bingo nights selling out in record time, Aberdeen fans will be excited to know that another date has just been added.

Bongo’s Bingo mixes traditional bingo games with “madness, mischief and shared euphoria” and has packed out venues, with dancing and cheering audiences during the dance-offs and rave interludes, as well as hits from across the years.

The fun event will soon return to Aberdeen to bring its exciting party fusion to P&J Live.

The full-on night – with weird and wonderful prizes – completely sold-out within hours for its debut visit to P&J Live in March 2022 and returned to the popular north-east venue a number of times.

Crowds go wild at the popular bingo extravaganza. Don’t miss the next event in April. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

Bongo’s Bingo to return to Aberdeen for another party

The bingo extravaganza will return to Aberdeen on Sunday April 30, the night before the Early May Bank Holiday on Monday May 1.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “We can’t wait for some Mayday mayhem with the fantastic Bongo’s Bingo team.

“They’ll be back at the venue serving up more bonkers prizes and generally entertaining the crowds. It’ll be a great night out on what is always a lively date in the Aberdeen social calendar.”

Bongo’s Bingo will return to Aberdeen with weird and wonderful prizes. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

Tickets for the newly announced Bongo’s Bingo will go on sale at 11am on Saturday February 11. Be quick if you wish to buy tickets as the event is likely to sell out again.

