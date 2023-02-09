Bongo’s Bingo to bring May Day mayhem to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With all Bongo’s Bingo nights selling out in record time, Aberdeen fans will be excited to know that another date has just been added.

Bongo’s Bingo mixes traditional bingo games with “madness, mischief and shared euphoria” and has packed out venues, with dancing and cheering audiences during the dance-offs and rave interludes, as well as hits from across the years.

The fun event will soon return to Aberdeen to bring its exciting party fusion to P&J Live.

The full-on night – with weird and wonderful prizes – completely sold-out within hours for its debut visit to P&J Live in March 2022 and returned to the popular north-east venue a number of times.

Bongo’s Bingo to return to Aberdeen for another party

The bingo extravaganza will return to Aberdeen on Sunday April 30, the night before the Early May Bank Holiday on Monday May 1.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “We can’t wait for some Mayday mayhem with the fantastic Bongo’s Bingo team.

“They’ll be back at the venue serving up more bonkers prizes and generally entertaining the crowds. It’ll be a great night out on what is always a lively date in the Aberdeen social calendar.”

Tickets for the newly announced Bongo’s Bingo will go on sale at 11am on Saturday February 11. Be quick if you wish to buy tickets as the event is likely to sell out again.

