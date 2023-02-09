Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A record number of medical students will begin their training at Aberdeen University this year.

A total of 296 people will be welcomed to the university as undergraduate students in September.

During their first three years of study they will benefit from classes on campus as well as clinical attachments at Foresterhill Health Campus – the largest teaching hospital in Europe.

Students will then spend their final two years of study in clinical practice across NHS Grampian and NHS Highland settings.

All fourth year students complete at least one of their seven placements in Inverness, while those in their final year may also head to Elgin, Shetland, Orkney or the Western Isles.

Professor Siladitya Bhattacharya, head of medicine at Aberdeen University, said: “The excellent feedback from our final year students represents a hugely positive reflection on the clinical learning experience provided by NHS Grampian and NHS Highland.

“We would like to acknowledge and thank colleagues for our strong partnership as we welcome many more students onto the programme.”

Training the next generation

The university’s medical programme was voted top in the UK for student satisfaction by final year students last year.

Nick Fluck, NHS Grampian’s medical director, added: “We are pleased to support the excellent student experience enjoyed by those learning in our healthcare settings.

“Training the next generation of doctors is a core part of our work and we look forward to welcoming many more new faces to our highly committed teams.

“Students share fresh perspectives and inspiration and help us to deliver high standards of service to people in our care. We hope students become our future colleagues, and we are keen to ensure they want to stay and work in the area.”

The Scottish Government previously committed to expanding medical student numbers and increasing the future medical workforce, which has resulted in an increasing number studying at Aberdeen University over the past five years.

Creating more opportunities

The government also supports the Gateway2Medicine one-year programme which is designed to encourage those who may not have had the same learning opportunities to meet the entry requirements for medicine.

Alys Dean is a third-year medicine student from Skye who completed the Gateway2Medicine programme.

She said: “I wouldn’t have had the grades to get straight into medicine from school but really liked the Aberdeen campus and city when I came to an open day.

“I started Gateway2Medicine in 2019 and spent half the year at NesCol and half at the university. I was really lucky because I made lots of great friends from day one and found it much less daunting when I came to start my medical degree.

“The Medical School feels right in the middle of things, it’s easy to get around and I really like that we have patient contact from year one. It feels like we are fully integrated in the medical culture and it’s a lovely place to study.”

Dr Boyd Peters, medical director with NHS Highland, added: “Our clinical teams are committed to ensuring these doctors of the future enjoy a positive experience as they complete their training and welcome their contribution and enthusiasm as they join our colleagues on placement across NHS Highland.

“We hope through offering excellent training experiences, in both urban and remote and rural healthcare settings, that we can inspire them for their future careers and look forward to welcoming them back as valued colleagues in years to come.”