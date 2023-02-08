Aberdeen Turkish restaurant donating ‘every penny’ of meals sold to raise funds for Turkey and Syria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Turkish restaurant donating ‘every penny’ of meals sold to raise funds for Turkey and Syria

By Lottie Hood
February 8, 2023, 8:06 pm Updated: February 8, 2023, 8:30 pm
Rendezvous Nargile Restaurant is donating all the money taken in on Thursday to charities working in Turkey and Syria. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Rendezvous Nargile Restaurant is donating all the money taken in on Thursday to charities working in Turkey and Syria. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen Turkish restaurant is donating every penny from customers dining in and takeaways on Thursday to help victims in Turkey and Syria.

Following the horrendous earthquakes affecting Turkey and Syria, a family-run Aberdeen restaurant wanted to do something to help.

Instead of planning an event later on, sisters Sara Iridag and Rüya Anderson, directors of the Rendezvous Nargile Restaurant, decided action was needed now.

On Thursday, February 9, from 12pm, any money from dishes, meals and drinks served will be going to charities helping those affected.

Apologies we put wrong date 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️Thursday 9th FebruaryHope to see you then. Thank you all for kind words ❤️❤️

Posted by Rendezvous Nargile Restaurant on Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Hits close to home

Mrs Iridag said the fundraiser was a way to help now.

She said: “We wanted to look at what we could do that would have immediate effect.

“We thought about looking to put together an event in a month’s time but a month is a long time when the crisis is now.

“In the end we thought ‘Let’s just go for it’ and whatever we can make on that day we can just get it straight across the next day to the charities that we know are working first hand with the victims and trying to help them.”

More than 11,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria have been killed. Image: AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Mrs Iridag’s dad is from Turkey himself which makes the disaster a little more closer to home.

“It’s heart breaking,” the Aberdeen resident said.

“We are lucky enough that we’ve not lost any family or friends. It doesn’t make it easier to see what is happening in the country.

“You’re still affected by hundreds of thousands of people losing so much.

“When bad things happen in the UK, you are affected because it’s your home.

“It’s your culture, your heritage, it’s everything. It’s hard enough to see disasters all over the world always happening but it hits closer to home when it’s part of you.”

All the money raised will be given to four British and Turkish charities actively helping those affected by the crisis.

These include the British Red Cross, Islamic Relief UK, AFAD and Ahbap.

People can enjoy a meal and know they are helping

Every penny collected will go to the emergency appeal. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

The Turkish restaurant, owned by Mrs Iridag’s parents, has been run in Aberdeen for 40 years this year.

Having built a strong and loyal customer base, Mrs Iridag said they decided to do something to give back.

“We just want to utilise what we’ve got and give something back and help those affected,” she added.

“It is really difficult to witness and be completely unable to help. This is the only way from here we feel we can show our support and show that we are thinking of them.

“We just wanted to put the word out and every little helps. We’re just looking for some local support.

“People can enjoy a nice meal but also be doing their bit to help those affected.

“We appreciate that everyone is going through tough times in their different ways and it’s difficult but this way people get something but they know that they’re also potentially helping someone at the end of this.”

Every penny taken in on Thursday, February 9, at Rendezvous Nargile Restaurant, either through takeaway or dining in, will be given to the named charities.

The restaurant on 106–108 Forest Avenue, will be open from 12pm and is open for bookings.

