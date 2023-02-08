Aberdeen Turkish restaurant donating ‘every penny’ of meals sold to raise funds for Turkey and Syria

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen Turkish restaurant is donating every penny from customers dining in and takeaways on Thursday to help victims in Turkey and Syria.

Following the horrendous earthquakes affecting Turkey and Syria, a family-run Aberdeen restaurant wanted to do something to help.

Instead of planning an event later on, sisters Sara Iridag and Rüya Anderson, directors of the Rendezvous Nargile Restaurant, decided action was needed now.

On Thursday, February 9, from 12pm, any money from dishes, meals and drinks served will be going to charities helping those affected.

Apologies we put wrong date 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️Thursday 9th FebruaryHope to see you then. Thank you all for kind words ❤️❤️ Posted by Rendezvous Nargile Restaurant on Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Hits close to home

Mrs Iridag said the fundraiser was a way to help now.

She said: “We wanted to look at what we could do that would have immediate effect.

“We thought about looking to put together an event in a month’s time but a month is a long time when the crisis is now.

“In the end we thought ‘Let’s just go for it’ and whatever we can make on that day we can just get it straight across the next day to the charities that we know are working first hand with the victims and trying to help them.”

Mrs Iridag’s dad is from Turkey himself which makes the disaster a little more closer to home.

“It’s heart breaking,” the Aberdeen resident said.

“We are lucky enough that we’ve not lost any family or friends. It doesn’t make it easier to see what is happening in the country.

“You’re still affected by hundreds of thousands of people losing so much.

“When bad things happen in the UK, you are affected because it’s your home.

“It’s your culture, your heritage, it’s everything. It’s hard enough to see disasters all over the world always happening but it hits closer to home when it’s part of you.”

All the money raised will be given to four British and Turkish charities actively helping those affected by the crisis.

These include the British Red Cross, Islamic Relief UK, AFAD and Ahbap.

People can enjoy a meal and know they are helping

The Turkish restaurant, owned by Mrs Iridag’s parents, has been run in Aberdeen for 40 years this year.

Having built a strong and loyal customer base, Mrs Iridag said they decided to do something to give back.

“We just want to utilise what we’ve got and give something back and help those affected,” she added.

“It is really difficult to witness and be completely unable to help. This is the only way from here we feel we can show our support and show that we are thinking of them.

“We just wanted to put the word out and every little helps. We’re just looking for some local support.

“People can enjoy a nice meal but also be doing their bit to help those affected.

“We appreciate that everyone is going through tough times in their different ways and it’s difficult but this way people get something but they know that they’re also potentially helping someone at the end of this.”

Every penny taken in on Thursday, February 9, at Rendezvous Nargile Restaurant, either through takeaway or dining in, will be given to the named charities.

The restaurant on 106–108 Forest Avenue, will be open from 12pm and is open for bookings.