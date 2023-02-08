Aberdeen Airport drop-off charge to increase to £5 due to rise in ‘operational costs’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The drop-off price at Aberdeen Airport is set to increase to £5 next week due to rise in operational costs.

Those using the drop-off zone at Aberdeen Airport currently pay £4 for 10 minutes in the zone at the front of the terminal.

From next week, customers will have to pay £5 to get inside. However, the time allowed in the drop-off zone will also increase to 15 minutes.

Elsewhere, the cost of parking at the airport’s short stay parking is £5 for 20 minutes.

The drop-off charge was first introduced at Aberdeen Airport in 2015 at just £1 before quickly doubling to £2 the following year. It later increased again in 2019 to £3 before going up to £4 in 2022.

The cost of using the drop-off zone for 15 minutes will change to £5 from Wednesday, February 15.

‘Penalises rural passengers’

Alexander Burnett, Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, warned the increased charge may discourage those from rural communities from travel.

He said: “This increase, just a year after the previous rise, will further penalise passengers coming from rural areas who rely on a car to get to the airport.

“Public transport to the airport is still not in place for people living in parts of Aberdeenshire and if it is, then it can take longer than the flight itself.

“While it’s great to see an increase in passenger numbers again following Covid, I’m concerned another rise in the drop-off charge will make people think twice and question how easy it is to fly from Aberdeen due to the costs before you board the plane.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen Airport’s operators AGS Airports revealed the cause behind the change in price is due to operational costs.

He said: “We encourage the use of our free 30 minute parking option at our long-stay car park, with an on-demand bus service or six-minute walk to or from terminal.

“Blue badge holders continue to be entitled to a free 30-minute period in our short stay car park.

“Our airport’s operational costs continue to increase significantly and maintaining security at front of terminal is paramount to safe operation.”