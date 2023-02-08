Woman charged following incident involving dogs and seals in Newburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been charged in relation to the Dangerous Dogs Act following an incident in Newburgh last month.

The incident occurred on Thursday, January 5, at around 11.45am near a seal haul-out site at Forvie Nature Reserve.

It is alleged that two husky-type dogs attacked a seal pup, which like all seals is protected by law.

Seals and their pups are frequently spotted in and around the beach at Newburgh.

A 52-year-old woman has now been charged in connection with the incident and a report is to be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

PC Hannah Corbett, north-east Wildlife and Environmental Crime officer, said: “Thank you to members of the public who got in touch to assist our inquiries.

“We would again, remind the public that it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly harass seals at a haul-out site.

“There are several clear information signs asking people to visit without disturbing the animals.

“Please follow the instructions on the signs, in particular keeping dogs on leads at all times and keeping your distance.

“The best place to view the seals would be from the south side of the estuary at Newburgh.

“If you do see anyone disturbing the seals deliberately, then please report it.”