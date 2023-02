[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One person has been arrested after officers were called to a disturbance at a pub in Torry.

Police were called to a disturbance at a pub on North Balnagask Road at around 7.30pm.

Three police cars and a dog unit could be seen on the street in Torry as officers dealt with the incident.

One person has been arrested following the disturbance.

The nature of the disturbance is not yet known.

More as we get it.