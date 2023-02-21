Memorial service to be held for Monymusk grandmother swept away by River Don

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A memorial service for a grandmother swept away by the River Don will be held next month.

Hazel Nairn was swept to her death when the river burst its banks in November last year.

The 71-year-old was trying to get home with her dog Ruairidh when tragedy struck.

Her body has not yet been found, despite extensive searches by the community and emergency services.

Now her family has organised a memorial service for March 7. It will be held at Kintore Parish Church at 11.30am.

They are keen to stress it is not a funeral – but more a reminder of what a “special person” Ms Nairn was.

‘We won’t stop looking or hoping’

Her daughter Anneka Gray said she and her brother Greig did not want anyone to think they have given up hope – particularly after Lancashire mum Nicola Bulley’s body was found in a river three weeks after she went missing.

Mrs Gray has previously vowed to keep the search going after police stood down their effort, stressing her mum – who she saw every day – “deserved” to be found.

Mrs Gray said: “Greig and I don’t want people to think the memorial service is final or we have given up, as we won’t stop looking or hoping. However, we feel my mum deserves to be remembered as the special person she was rather than the lady that got swept away.”

The siblings many of their mum’s “BA family” will manage to attend.

Ms Nairn joined Air Anglia as cabin crew in 1970 aged just 19, and remained there when it was taken over by Air UK. She worked as crew for 10 years before moving to British Airways.

After having her two children, she returned to the airline and remained as crew and ground staff at Aberdeen Airport for more than 20 years.

Plan for permanent memorial

Mrs Gray has been liaising with Aberdeenshire Council and Sir Archie Grant, of Monymusk Estate, about installing a memorial bench for her mum.

The bench will be erected in Monymusk Park – a favourite spot for Ms Nairn – in April.

She regularly sat in the park with her dog, and took granddaughter Georgia to play there after playground and school.

Mrs Gray said: “She had a favourite spot so we will place the bench there and have planters all year round to make it as bright and welcoming as possible.

“The thrift shop ladies, where mum volunteered, are organising a plaque.”

The family will use any donations made at the memorial service for the bench project, but say if anyone brings flowers they will lay them at the River Don.

‘A special lady’

After Mrs Gray shared news of her mum’s service online, further tributes flooded in.

Richard Watson, who worked with Ms Nairn, said he’d be raising a glass to her on the day of the memorial from his home in New Zealand.

He wrote: “Your mum was a special lady and I am honoured to have worked with her and I have very happy memories of her. I will be there in spirit. I will be raising a glass to her here in NZ and my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family on that day.”

Carol Davidson posted: “Such a beautiful classy lady, I’ll never forget her kindness and many laughs over the years at BA. Thinking of you all.”

Iona Murgatroyd commented: “Very much thinking of you and your family during this very sad time. Your mum was such a lovely, kind-hearted lady, remember fond memories of BA.”

Julie Bremner posted: “Beautiful inside and out, loved your mum – miss our chats.”

Jenny Stewart wrote: “Lovely lady and a greatly missed friend and colleague.”