Peterhead hospital closes maternity unit and A&E over water quality concerns

Patients at Peterhead Community Hospital are being asked to wash with wet wipes following water safety concerns.

A number of wards – the maternity unit, minor injuries department and accident and emergency units – at the “cottage hospital” are temporarily closed.

Maternity patients are being assessed by staff in Inverurie, and minor injuries and A&E provided in Fraserburgh.

Dialysis patients are still being treated at the unit in the hospital.

The family of one patient told The Press and Journal she was worried after visiting an elderly patient on the 16-bed summer ward.

Asking not to be named, she said: “There is something major going on.

No washing of hands

“You are not allowed to use a toilet in the hospital, you are asked to use the cardboard bowls. If you do have to use a toilet, you have to close the lid and write with a felt pen on a chart when you used it. Then no one else is allowed in for 20 minutes.

“You are not allowed to wash your hands in the sinks and instead you have to use sanitiser.

“Patients are not allowed to have showers, and are being asked to have washes with wet wipes instead.”

She continued: “They are not using cups, and everything they are giving patients is in paper cups.

“All the water they are using is from bottles.

“I just hope that everyone is safe, because the hospital is going to great lengths to make sure people are not using any water.”

A NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “Water quality issues have been detected at Peterhead Community Hospital.

“An incident management team has been set up and investigations are underway. In the meantime, the minor injury unit and general medical emergency department service will be based in Fraserburgh.

Health centre open for business

“Anyone requiring urgent care out-of-hours should call 111 where they will be directed to the most appropriate service at the closest location.

“The community maternity unit is temporarily closed. Maternity patients with concerns should still call the number for the unit as the phones will be diverted to Inverurie community maternity unit

“The in-patient ward will remain open with patients receiving the care and support they need from our ward teams and our nursing teams will be in touch with all our patient families.

“The health centre continues to be open for business.”

“We also want to stress the dialysis service is operating as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

NHS Grampian said it would give more details on Wednesday.