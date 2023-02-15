Strong winds expected to hit the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray later this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Strong winds expected to hit the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray later this week

By Ross Hempseed
February 15, 2023, 11:32 am Updated: February 15, 2023, 2:32 pm
Strong winds are expected to sweep across the Scottish mainland on Friday. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Strong winds are expected to sweep across the Scottish mainland on Friday. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for “severe gales” for most of Scotland.

The warning will come into effect from 5am on Friday, February 17 until 3pm that afternoon.

It covers almost all of mainland Scotland as well as the Outer Hebrides and Orkney, but not Shetland.

According to the weather service’s website some areas of Aberdeenshire and the Highlands could have wind gusts of up to 60mph at times.

Strong winds could have some effect on travel with ferry services delayed or cancelled due to winds creating rough sea crossings.

Lochmaddy a port for CalMac services in the Outer Hebrides is expected to experience winds of 63mph according to forecasts.

Maximum wind gust forecasts on Friday for the Highlands and Islands, Aberdeenshire and Moray

  • Inverness – 47mph
  • Aberdeen – 53mph
  • Stornoway – 52mph
  • Portree – 58mph
  • Oban – 54mph
  • Peterhead – 58mph
  • Fraserburgh – 58mph
  • Stonehaven – 52mph
  • Thurso – 59mph
  • Kirkwall – 50mph
  • Fort William – 53mph
  • Elgin – 58mph
  • Banff – 59mph

The Met Office warns of “severe gales” with most travelling in a south westerly direction.

However, while it may be windy places on the east coast including Aberdeen will experience sunshine throughout Friday.

The same cannot by said for west coast towns including Fort William, Oban and Stornoway with rain throughout the morning with some sunshine in the afternoon.

Temperatures in Inverness and Aberdeen will hover between 7C and 11C although the wind chill is expected to make it feel much colder.

