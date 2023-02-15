Strong winds expected to hit the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray later this week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for “severe gales” for most of Scotland.

The warning will come into effect from 5am on Friday, February 17 until 3pm that afternoon.

It covers almost all of mainland Scotland as well as the Outer Hebrides and Orkney, but not Shetland.

According to the weather service’s website some areas of Aberdeenshire and the Highlands could have wind gusts of up to 60mph at times.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Strong winds across parts of Scotland Friday 0500 – 1500 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/i9T6npEmo1 — Met Office (@metoffice) February 15, 2023

Strong winds could have some effect on travel with ferry services delayed or cancelled due to winds creating rough sea crossings.

Lochmaddy a port for CalMac services in the Outer Hebrides is expected to experience winds of 63mph according to forecasts.

Maximum wind gust forecasts on Friday for the Highlands and Islands, Aberdeenshire and Moray

Inverness – 47mph

Aberdeen – 53mph

Stornoway – 52mph

Portree – 58mph

Oban – 54mph

Peterhead – 58mph

Fraserburgh – 58mph

Stonehaven – 52mph

Thurso – 59mph

Kirkwall – 50mph

Fort William – 53mph

Elgin – 58mph

Banff – 59mph

The Met Office warns of “severe gales” with most travelling in a south westerly direction.

However, while it may be windy places on the east coast including Aberdeen will experience sunshine throughout Friday.

The same cannot by said for west coast towns including Fort William, Oban and Stornoway with rain throughout the morning with some sunshine in the afternoon.

Temperatures in Inverness and Aberdeen will hover between 7C and 11C although the wind chill is expected to make it feel much colder.