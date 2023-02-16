Charities who took part in Celebrate Aberdeen Parade to bid for £1,100 from collection buckets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charities who took part in Celebrate Aberdeen Parade to bid for £1,100 from collection buckets

By Chloe Irvine
February 16, 2023, 10:20 am Updated: February 16, 2023, 11:11 am
Celebrate Aberdeen parade
Charities from Celebrate Aberdeen have been parade invited to bid for a donation.

Charitable organisations who took part in Celebrate Aberdeen Parade are being invited to bid for a £1,100 donation.

The funds come from the collecting buckets carried by volunteers during the parade with thousands of pounds being raised for local charities over the years.

Around 120 organisations and more than 4,000 people took part in the 2022 Celebrate Aberdeen Parade.

Those who wish to apply for a £1,100 donation are now being asked to do so by April 28 with an explanation why they’d like to receive the money and the projects it will fund.

Before its return in 2022, the parade was last held in 2019 with Home-Start Aberdeen chosen as the recipient of the Celebrate Aberdeen parade collection fund.

This charity provides support for vulnerable families with young children and donations were used to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous recipient was Shopmobility Aberdeen, who used the donation towards the purchase two new wheelchairs.

‘Make a real difference to people’

Celebrate Aberdeen board member Hayley Barr said: “These donations, which go to a very worthy charity every year, are possible only thanks to the generosity of the members of the public who fill our collecting buckets during the parade down Union Street.

“It really is a case of every donation, large or small, making a difference because they all mount up to provide much welcome support for one of the parading organisations.

“With so many participants who do such outstanding work which benefits thousands of people across the north-east, it’s always very difficult to choose just one recipient.

“We know however that whoever is chosen will use the donation to make a real difference to people who need additional support at this time.”

