Charities who took part in Celebrate Aberdeen Parade to bid for £1,100 from collection buckets

Charitable organisations who took part in Celebrate Aberdeen Parade are being invited to bid for a £1,100 donation.

The funds come from the collecting buckets carried by volunteers during the parade with thousands of pounds being raised for local charities over the years.

Around 120 organisations and more than 4,000 people took part in the 2022 Celebrate Aberdeen Parade.

Those who wish to apply for a £1,100 donation are now being asked to do so by April 28 with an explanation why they’d like to receive the money and the projects it will fund.

Before its return in 2022, the parade was last held in 2019 with Home-Start Aberdeen chosen as the recipient of the Celebrate Aberdeen parade collection fund.

This charity provides support for vulnerable families with young children and donations were used to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous recipient was Shopmobility Aberdeen, who used the donation towards the purchase two new wheelchairs.

‘Make a real difference to people’

Celebrate Aberdeen board member Hayley Barr said: “These donations, which go to a very worthy charity every year, are possible only thanks to the generosity of the members of the public who fill our collecting buckets during the parade down Union Street.

“It really is a case of every donation, large or small, making a difference because they all mount up to provide much welcome support for one of the parading organisations.

“With so many participants who do such outstanding work which benefits thousands of people across the north-east, it’s always very difficult to choose just one recipient.

“We know however that whoever is chosen will use the donation to make a real difference to people who need additional support at this time.”