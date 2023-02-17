Power restored to more than 42,000 homes following Storm Otto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Power restored to more than 42,000 homes following Storm Otto

By Michelle Henderson and Ross Hempseed
February 17, 2023, 8:06 am Updated: February 18, 2023, 5:56 pm
Around 2,500 homes are still left without power after Friday's storm. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Around 2,500 homes are still left without power after Friday's storm. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Power has been restored to more than 42,000 homes after Storm Otto caused widespread power cuts to residents in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

After winds of up to 120mph were recorded across the region on Friday, public transport and utility services were racked with disruption due to downed power lines.

Scottish and Southern Electrical Networks (SSEN) said workers have been attempting to reconnect homes to power supplies after thousands of residents were left with no power on Friday.

This evening, the company said the majority of homes affected have now been reconnected with around 1,300 properties left off supply.

The firm said it is “confident” those left would have power restored by Sunday evening at the latest.

Customers currently offline will be supplied with updates on estimated restoration times.

Welfare stations: When and where can you get support?

Welfare stations have been set up by the energy company in communities across the north-east to support households left without power.

Over 750 workers have been carrying out repairs since Storm Otto. Supplied by SSEN.

The areas that continue to be affected are concentrated in Aberdeenshire, including parts of Kennethmont, Lonmay, Rathen, Oyne, Methlick, Glenbuchat, Kininmonth, Pitcaple and Insch.

SSEN has established welfare vans in the areas worst affected by Storm Otto. Some have since been closed as power has been restored.

From 2pm until 9pm on Saturday, hot food and refreshments are on offer at the following locations:

    • Aberchirder – car park at The Square
    • Huntly – car park at Market Muir
    • Insch – outside the church
    • Kennethmont Clatt village hall car park

Any customer who has been off supply for longer than 12 hours is also entitled to claim up to £30 for food per day. Customers are asked to keep copies of receipts for this.

SSEN is also offering customers on their priority services register who will remain off supply for a second night, to reimburse them is they want to make alternative accommodation arrangements for tonight.

Around 750 engineers responding to power cuts

Fallen trees could have impacted power lines leading to many residents being without power. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

SSEN moved a yellow alert status in anticipation of the storm, with resilience plans in place to combat power outages.

Power outages were first reported at around 5am on Friday with residents waking up to no electricity.

Schools across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands were forced to close on Friday due to the weather and lack of power.

Over 750 workers – some support coming from other electricity network operators – have been working on responding to the damage from Storm Otto since Friday.

Mark Rough, operations director at SSEN Distribution, said: “We continue to make good progress restoring power to the remaining customers still off supply following the impacts of Storm Otto.

“Our teams will continue to work hard into the evening to carry out repairs and restore power to those who remain off supply, and we remain confident the majority of customers impacted will be restored today, with all customers expected to be restored by tomorrow evening at the latest.

“We continue to work closely with our resilience partners to support our customers as required, particularly those on our Priority Services Register, and would encourage anyone who may need additional support to contact our dedicated teams on the power cut helpline, 105.”

To keep updated with power outages in your area visit SSEN Power Track.

Storm Otto LIVE: Travel disruption and power cuts as 80mph winds sweeps across north and north-east

Editor's Picks

Most Commented