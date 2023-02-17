Power restored to more than 42,000 homes following Storm Otto

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Power has been restored to more than 42,000 homes after Storm Otto caused widespread power cuts to residents in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

After winds of up to 120mph were recorded across the region on Friday, public transport and utility services were racked with disruption due to downed power lines.

Scottish and Southern Electrical Networks (SSEN) said workers have been attempting to reconnect homes to power supplies after thousands of residents were left with no power on Friday.

This evening, the company said the majority of homes affected have now been reconnected with around 1,300 properties left off supply.

The firm said it is “confident” those left would have power restored by Sunday evening at the latest.

Customers currently offline will be supplied with updates on estimated restoration times.

Welfare stations: When and where can you get support?

Welfare stations have been set up by the energy company in communities across the north-east to support households left without power.

The areas that continue to be affected are concentrated in Aberdeenshire, including parts of Kennethmont, Lonmay, Rathen, Oyne, Methlick, Glenbuchat, Kininmonth, Pitcaple and Insch.

SSEN has established welfare vans in the areas worst affected by Storm Otto. Some have since been closed as power has been restored.

From 2pm until 9pm on Saturday, hot food and refreshments are on offer at the following locations:

Aberchirder – car park at The Square Huntly – car park at Market Muir Insch – outside the church Kennethmont Clatt village hall car park



Any customer who has been off supply for longer than 12 hours is also entitled to claim up to £30 for food per day. Customers are asked to keep copies of receipts for this.

SSEN is also offering customers on their priority services register who will remain off supply for a second night, to reimburse them is they want to make alternative accommodation arrangements for tonight.

Around 750 engineers responding to power cuts

SSEN moved a yellow alert status in anticipation of the storm, with resilience plans in place to combat power outages.

Power outages were first reported at around 5am on Friday with residents waking up to no electricity.

Schools across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands were forced to close on Friday due to the weather and lack of power.

Over 750 workers – some support coming from other electricity network operators – have been working on responding to the damage from Storm Otto since Friday.

Day two of #StormOtto 🌧⚡. Our teams were out first thing this morning to repair the damage and re-connect customers. Here are some pictures our field teams have taken while working in the areas badly impacted by the storm. pic.twitter.com/fyQAZmu1LW — Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (@ssencommunity) February 18, 2023

Mark Rough, operations director at SSEN Distribution, said: “We continue to make good progress restoring power to the remaining customers still off supply following the impacts of Storm Otto.

“Our teams will continue to work hard into the evening to carry out repairs and restore power to those who remain off supply, and we remain confident the majority of customers impacted will be restored today, with all customers expected to be restored by tomorrow evening at the latest.

“We continue to work closely with our resilience partners to support our customers as required, particularly those on our Priority Services Register, and would encourage anyone who may need additional support to contact our dedicated teams on the power cut helpline, 105.”

To keep updated with power outages in your area visit SSEN Power Track.