Councillors back ‘much-needed’ 10% taxi fare increase across Aberdeenshire

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
February 20, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 20, 2023, 5:29 pm
Chairman of the Aberdeenshire Taxi and Private Hire Association (ATAPHA) and Safedrive Taxis Ltd, Stewart Wight. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Chairman of the Aberdeenshire Taxi and Private Hire Association (ATAPHA) and Safedrive Taxis Ltd, Stewart Wight. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Taxi fares across Aberdeenshire are to rise by 10% despite calls they should be increased further to help drivers facing increasing costs.

Members of the council’s licensing sub-committee met to discuss the proposed changes.

Now the first 880 yards of a standard journey will start at £3, up from the current £2.70.

While late night trips between 10pm and 6am will jump from £3.70 to £4.30.

Festive fares will also leap from £4 to £4.60 and will be in force throughout all weekends in December.

Taxi drivers ‘struggling’ with existing fares

However Stewart Wight, chairman of the Aberdeenshire Taxi and Private Hire Association (ATAPHA) and Safedrive Taxis, suggested the increase didn’t go far enough.

He told committee members that a 20% rise would be acceptable due to “huge increases in fuel, insurance, cost of vehicles, operating vehicles and wages”.

“Everything is going up by a far greater percentage than the percentage on the fares themselves,” he added.

Taxi drivers across Aberdeenshire are already struggling to cope with the current fare charge. The taxi rank in Stonehaven town centre. Image: Tom Harrison

Mr Wight also said low fare charges were responsible for the drop in taxis currently on the road across Aberdeenshire.

He said cab numbers were down by 30% in some parts because “people weren’t making a living out of it – even now they are still struggling”.

“I wouldn’t for the life of me want to work as a driver because they’re having to knock their pans out just to make a decent living,” he expressed.

“The minimum wage goes up in April, there will be a lot of people working off ranks in Aberdeenshire who aren’t even making that.”

Trade members supported 10% fare rise

But he noted that one taxi operator expressed concern about the proposed increase in festive rates.

The worried firm was concerned that older members of the public taking a taxi to go shopping at the weekends would be hit by the festive fare hike.

One taxi operator was concerned elder customers would be hit by the increased festive charges. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

However, ATAPHA members backed the 10% rise, despite saying it was a “small increase” compared to the costs associated with taxi and private hire operations.

‘We want people to be able to afford to use taxis’

Mid-Formartine councillor Jenny Nicol supported the fare increase, saying it was “much needed” for the trade and would help to relieve pressure on drivers.

While Inverurie and District councillor Marion Ewenson described the 10% rise as “reasonable”.

No changes have been proposed to existing airport booking fees. Pictured is the taxi rank at Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

She added: “I appreciate Mr Wight said 20% but we still want people to be able to afford to actually use taxis.

“They could price themselves out of the market and I think the higher the price goes, the more openings there are for unlicensed, informal arrangements being made.”

The new fares will come into force on April 1.

