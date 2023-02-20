26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 26-year-old woman from Aberdeen has been reported missing, amid concerns for her welfare.

Police made the appeal for information to help trace Rebecca Rennie, who was last seen in the School Road area of Seaton at around 5.30pm yesterday.

She is believed to have either been heading in the direction of the city centre or Aberdeen beach.

Described as having blonde hair and blue eyes, she was wearing a black puffa jacket and black trainers when she was last seen.

Inspector Susan Taylor said: “There is concern for Rebecca’s welfare and we are appealing for anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts, or any possible sightings, to come forward as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 2804 of February, 20 2023.”