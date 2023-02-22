All you need to know about Aberdeen’s crime-writing festival Granite Noir

With a healthy dose of mystery, music, crime and cocktails, Granite Noir will return to Aberdeen later this week.

Here’s all you need to know about the crime-writing festival.

What is Granite Noir?

Inspired by the popularity of crime fiction in all its forms, Granite Noir is a crime-writing festival that celebrates the contribution of Scottish writers.

“Granite Noir 2023 will be full of the drama, mystery, music and, of course, cocktails that audiences have come to expect from the festival, as well as plenty of thrills and surprises along the way,” said Ben Torrie, director of programming and creative projects for Aberdeen Performing Arts which produces the event.

“We have some of the most exciting names in crime fiction, with broad themes of the gothic, horror and of course Noir throughout an exciting weekend of author talks, exhibitions and music from the crime fiction supergroup the Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers.”

When will Aberdeen’s crime writing festival take place?

Granite Noir will return to Aberdeen from Thursday February 23 to Sunday February 26 with a full programme of live, in-person events, workshops and performances.

Which venues will host events this year?

The Lemon Tree, the Music Hall, The Anatomy Rooms, Aberdeen Arts Centre and St Nicholas Kirk will host this year’s events.

Which authors will take part in Granite Noir 2023?

Andrew James Greig : He will be part of the festival’s Literature at Lunchtime event. His debut crime novel, Whirligig, was longlisted for the CWA New Blood Dagger debut award and a Finalist for the Bloody Scotland McIlvanney Prize.

: He will be part of the festival’s Literature at Lunchtime event. His debut crime novel, Whirligig, was longlisted for the CWA New Blood Dagger debut award and a Finalist for the Bloody Scotland McIlvanney Prize. Chris Brookmyre, Denzil Meyrick and Doug Johnstone : Celebrate some of the best new books from some of Scotland’s well kent faces. An evening of fun is guaranteed with Chris Brookmyre, Denzil Meyrick and Doug Johnstone.

: Celebrate some of the best new books from some of Scotland’s well kent faces. An evening of fun is guaranteed with Chris Brookmyre, Denzil Meyrick and Doug Johnstone. Val McDermid: Val McDermid has sold more than 17 million books across the globe and her work has been translated into more than 40 languages. 1989, the second book in her new series, has been a triumph and featured on the First Minister’s best books of 2022 list. Nicola Sturgeon will chair this event.

Wendy Joseph KC : Her Honour Wendy Joseph KC will delve into six extraordinary cases in Trials of the Old Bailey, a darkly fascinating discussion exploring why we kill, what happens at trial and what we can learn about the society in which we live.

: Her Honour Wendy Joseph KC will delve into six extraordinary cases in Trials of the Old Bailey, a darkly fascinating discussion exploring why we kill, what happens at trial and what we can learn about the society in which we live. Alan Riach and Louise Welsh : The duo will dive in the depths of Tartan Noir – where it started, where it’s been and where it’s going.

: The duo will dive in the depths of Tartan Noir – where it started, where it’s been and where it’s going. Charlie Higson: Writer, producer and performer on the hit BBC comedy The Fast Show, Charlie will talk about his newest novel Whatever Gets You Through The Night which is described as a “helter-skelter thriller”.

Any other highlights?

During Granite Noir 2023 we would also recommend…

Cocktails – Shaken Not Stirred

Science communicator Dr Kathryn Harkup will explore 007’s exploits and tactics and downfalls of his foes over cocktails when she returns to Aberdeen’s Granite Noir. The event will focus on everything from the practicalities of building a volcano-based lair to whether you should use bacteria, bombs or poison if you hope to take over the world.

When: Feb 26, The Terrace, 3pm and 7.30pm

CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation

In this quirky show, audience members are tasked with creating a murder. The talented cast will ask the attendees to pick the victim, their occupation and the murder weapon. And as you can imagine, the suggestions tend to be weird and wonderful – but mainly weird.

When: Feb 25 – 26, 2pm and 6pm on both days, MH Big Studio

Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers

Stuart Neville, Mark Billingham, Doug Johnstone, Val McDermid, Luca Veste and Chris Brookmyre are authors by day but rockstars by night. Don’t miss their unique gig in Aberdeen.

When: Feb 23, 8.30pm, The Lemon Tree

Crimewatch Film Screenings

A range of films including Knives Out, Vertigo and family films Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and the animated Zootropolis will be screened as part of Granite Noir.

When: Days, times and venues vary.

Where can I buy Granite Noir tickets?

Visit Aberdeen Performing Arts online for more information on all events and tickets.