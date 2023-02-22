All you need to know about Aberdeen’s crime-writing festival Granite Noir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s crime-writing festival Granite Noir

Granite Noir logo
Dare to step into the darkness of Granite Noir.
By Danica Ollerova

With a healthy dose of mystery, music, crime and cocktails, Granite Noir will return to Aberdeen later this week.

Here’s all you need to know about the crime-writing festival.

What is Granite Noir?

Inspired by the popularity of crime fiction in all its forms, Granite Noir is a crime-writing festival that celebrates the contribution of Scottish writers.

“Granite Noir 2023 will be full of the drama, mystery, music and, of course, cocktails that audiences have come to expect from the festival, as well as plenty of thrills and surprises along the way,” said Ben Torrie, director of programming and creative projects for Aberdeen Performing Arts which produces the event.

Val McDermid posed and looking directly into the camera.
Top crime writer Val McDermid is looking forward to an in person return to Granite Noir in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

“We have some of the most exciting names in crime fiction, with broad themes of the gothic, horror and of course Noir throughout an exciting weekend of author talks, exhibitions and music from the crime fiction supergroup the Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers.”

When will Aberdeen’s crime writing festival take place?

Granite Noir will return to Aberdeen from Thursday February 23 to Sunday February 26 with a full programme of live, in-person events, workshops and performances.

Which venues will host events this year?

The Lemon Tree, the Music Hall, The Anatomy Rooms, Aberdeen Arts Centre and St Nicholas Kirk will host this year’s events.

Which authors will take part in Granite Noir 2023?

  • Andrew James Greig: He will be part of the festival’s Literature at Lunchtime event. His debut crime novel, Whirligig, was longlisted for the CWA New Blood Dagger debut award and a Finalist for the Bloody Scotland McIlvanney Prize.
  • Chris Brookmyre, Denzil Meyrick and Doug Johnstone: Celebrate some of the best new books from some of Scotland’s well kent faces. An evening of fun is guaranteed with Chris Brookmyre, Denzil Meyrick and Doug Johnstone.
  • Val McDermid: Val McDermid has sold more than 17 million books across the globe and her work has been translated into more than 40 languages. 1989, the second book in her new series, has been a triumph and featured on the First Minister’s best books of 2022 list. Nicola Sturgeon will chair this event.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Abir Mukherjee in discussion during Aberdeen’s Granite Noir in 2019
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Abir Mukherjee at Aberdeen’s Granite Noir in 2019. Image: Richard Frew Photography. This year Ms Sturgeon will chair In Conversation with Val McDermid.
  • Wendy Joseph KC: Her Honour Wendy Joseph KC will delve into six extraordinary cases in Trials of the Old Bailey, a darkly fascinating discussion exploring why we kill, what happens at trial and what we can learn about the society in which we live.
  • Alan Riach and Louise Welsh: The duo will dive in the depths of Tartan Noir – where it started, where it’s been and where it’s going.
  • Charlie Higson: Writer, producer and performer on the hit BBC comedy The Fast Show, Charlie will talk about his newest novel Whatever Gets You Through The Night which is described as a “helter-skelter thriller”.
Stuart MacBride and Susan Coaman in discussion on the Granite Noir stage from the audience.
During a Granite Noir event at Aberdeen Music Hall in 2019.

Any other highlights?

During Granite Noir 2023 we would also recommend…

Cocktails – Shaken Not Stirred

A still from James Bond, Goldfinger.
James Bond: Goldfinger. Image: United Artists.

Science communicator Dr Kathryn Harkup will explore 007’s exploits and tactics and downfalls of his foes over cocktails when she returns to Aberdeen’s Granite Noir. The event will focus on everything from the practicalities of building a volcano-based lair to whether you should use bacteria, bombs or poison if you hope to take over the world.

When: Feb 26, The Terrace, 3pm and 7.30pm

CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation

CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation the team posed in leather and blue
CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation will travel to Aberdeen’s Granite Noir. Image: CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation

In this quirky show, audience members are tasked with creating a murder. The talented cast will ask the attendees to pick the victim, their occupation and the murder weapon. And as you can imagine, the suggestions tend to be weird and wonderful – but mainly weird.

When: Feb 25 – 26, 2pm and 6pm on both days, MH Big Studio

Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers

Fun Lovin' Crime Writers Stuart Neville, Mark Billingham, Doug Johnstone, Val McDermid, Luca Veste and Chris Brookmyre
The Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers are ready to rock at Granite Noir. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

Stuart Neville, Mark Billingham, Doug Johnstone, Val McDermid, Luca Veste and Chris Brookmyre are authors by day but rockstars by night. Don’t miss their unique gig in Aberdeen.

When: Feb 23, 8.30pm, The Lemon Tree

Crimewatch Film Screenings

A still from Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Who Framed Roger Rabbit is one of Colin Farquhar’s film choices for Crime Watch, part of Granite Noir.

A range of films including Knives Out, Vertigo and family films Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and the animated Zootropolis will be screened as part of Granite Noir.

When: Days, times and venues vary.

Where can I buy Granite Noir tickets?

Visit Aberdeen Performing Arts online for more information on all events and tickets.

