Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘They’re like supermarket mafia’: Tesco boycott threat as Macduff Aldi plans blown apart by rival’s legal challenge

By Ben Hendry
February 22, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 7:45 pm
Could a Banff Tesco boycott be on the cards?
Shoppers are threatening a Banff Tesco boycott after the Macduff Aldi store plans were left in tatters. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It’s been a tough week for thousands in and around Macduff who were looking forward to a new Aldi offering them cheaper shopping.

On Monday, we revealed that Tesco’s legal action against the discount store had been successful – with the planning permission granted by Aberdeenshire Council quashed.

And on Tuesday, it emerged that the local authority didn’t even mount any defence to the challenge.

Council top brass would only tell us that financing the fight was not deemed “commercially viable”, raising questions about the validity of the approval granted last summer.

It came after the Duff Street proposals received “unprecedented support” from residents desperate for the town’s first “proper” supermarket.

Now, several livid locals are vowing to vote with their wallets – by boycotting Banff’s Tesco.

We broke the news on Monday. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Banff Tesco boycott threats across social media

Responding to our recent articles, Andy Garden suggested that every little would help when it comes to sending Tesco a message.

He said: “Oh well, that’s Tesco off the shopping list.”

Stephen Milburn and Alison Campbell both simply typed: “Boycott Tesco.”

Banff Tesco could bear the brunt of anger in the community. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Linda McGarrol said hitting the firm in the pocket might cause bosses to reconsider things.

She added: “If enough people boycotted Tesco then they would have to rethink their decision.”

Brian Keenan fumed: “STOP shopping at Tesco!”

Malcolm Campbell suggested people across the north stop using the supermarket too.

He said: “Deary me… Time to boycott our four Inverness Tescos and tell them why!”

An artist impression of the proposed Aldi store in Macduff. Image: Aldi

Protest suggested as ‘Banff Tesco boycott would not be enough’

Ray Edwards believes a simple boycott might not be enough to get the message across.

He said: “Stand outside Tesco in Banff and protest.

“Placards, chanting… The whole nine yards.

“Peaceful protest Banff Tesco every weekend for a month.

“A boycott won’t help. Protest. Stand at the door. Stand in the car parks. Hang a banner across the road.”

Will the Carmelite Street store experience a drop in trade? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Tesco defended for ‘good deals’

Stephen Grant said the setback was “shocking”, adding: “That’s just a monopoly.”

Liane Willox added: “Absolutely disgraceful. Shouldn’t it be down to what the public/consumers want?

“Tesco seem to have too much say in these matters. They’re like supermarket mafia!!”

The field on the outskirts of Macduff which had been earmarked for the £3.3 million project. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But John Souter stood up for the UK’s largest retailer.

He said shoppers can get “just as good a deal” there by using vouchers and Club Card discounts.

Tesco has stressed that it launched the legal challenge because the council had breached its own Local Development Plan and retail policy in rubber-stamping the Macduff Aldi.

The chain denies the move was in any way commercially motivated.

It comes as about 2,000 people have backed a petition expressing their dismay.

All the latest planning stories

Tags

Conversation

