Gallery: Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers rock Aberdeen’s Granite Noir

Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers – a band made up of the country’s top crime authors – thrilled Aberdeen fans at Granite Noir last night.

“When we first start playing people are usually quite surprised. We used to joke that’s what we should put on the posters – ‘it’s better than you think it’s going to be’,” said acclaimed writer Chris Brookmyre who provides vocals and guitar with the Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers.

And judging by the happy faces our photographer Chris Sumner captured at The Lemon Tree last night (Thursday February 23), the quirky band delivered a great night of entertainment.

Unusual gig

Chris Brookmyre’s bandmates include some of the country’s best crime writers – Stuart Neville, Mark Billingham, Doug Johnstone, Val McDermid and Luca Veste.

Also speaking to the P&J prior to the gig was Val McDermid who was really looking forward to being back on stage, performing a selection of covers all on the theme of crime and murder.

Did you attend the unusual gig which was part of the city’s crime-writing festival? Then scroll down to take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot yourself or your friends and family.

Click here for more information on Granite Noir.

