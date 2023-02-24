Gallery: Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers rock Aberdeen’s Granite Noir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers rock Aberdeen’s Granite Noir

Fun Lovin' Crime Writers at Aberdeen's Granite Noir.
Fun Lovin' Crime Writers, fronted by Val McDermid, at Aberdeen's Granite Noir. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
By Danica Ollerova

Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers – a band made up of the country’s top crime authors – thrilled Aberdeen fans at Granite Noir last night.

“When we first start playing people are usually quite surprised. We used to joke that’s what we should put on the posters – ‘it’s better than you think it’s going to be’,” said acclaimed writer Chris Brookmyre who provides vocals and guitar with the Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers.

And judging by the happy faces our photographer Chris Sumner captured at The Lemon Tree last night (Thursday February 23), the quirky band delivered a great night of entertainment.

Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers performing at the Lemon Tree as part of Granite Noir.

Unusual gig

Chris Brookmyre’s bandmates include some of the country’s best crime writers – Stuart Neville, Mark Billingham, Doug Johnstone, Val McDermid and Luca Veste.

Also speaking to the P&J prior to the gig was Val McDermid who was really looking forward to being back on stage, performing a selection of covers all on the theme of crime and murder.

Did you attend the unusual gig which was part of the city’s crime-writing festival? Then scroll down to take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot yourself or your friends and family.

Happy fans at one of the first Granite Noir events of 2023.
Fans of noir at the city’s crime-writing festival.
Did you attend last night’s gig?
Locals had a great time at the quirky event.
Fun Lovin' Crime Writers rocked The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.
Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers rocked The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.
Author and musician Val McDermid at Aberdeen’s Granite Noir.
Friends and family enjoyed the much-anticipated Lemon Tree show.
Were you among those who attended the Granite Noir event? Let us know in the comments below.
The band covered songs about murder and crime.
Locals seemed to be having a thrilling time at the concert.
Aberdeen music fans ventured out to see Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers perform in Aberdeen.
Which cover was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.
Enjoying a few drinks at the gig.
Music fans had a blast at the unique event.

Click here for more information on Granite Noir.

